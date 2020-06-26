The five best series to do a marathon this weekend on Netflix and HBO

To do list for a marathon of series the-rre-sis-ti-bles? The platforms are burning (like our city), and this is the the end of the week perfect dress for a binge before the opening of the swimming pools and declared the state holiday. We suggest our favorite: Curon (Netflix), The head (Orange TV), The Great (Starzplay) and because they kill women (HBO). Then, the reasons for the recomendártelas with so much enthusiasm.

The satire is irresistible because kill women (HBO)

Marc Cherrythe creator of desperate housewives, back to the premise preferred murder that is created in the mind of the women of the the suburbs. In this case, it’s about three married women who live in the same house in different eras (50’s, 80’s and today), and not have reasons variaditas to wish death to their legitimate spouses. Not to lose sight of the Lucy Liu, who plays a socialite ochentera, with a closet of dreams.

History will absolve The Great (Starzplay)

Catherine the Great it was the zarina the most important of Russia. But, at first, was a young man in prussia, married, for political reasons, with the tsar Pedro II, who came to St. Petersburgdiscovered that her future husband was a jerk and decided that there was only a way to enhance their country of adoption: to do murder. The humor and political incorrectness preside over this series starring the always days Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult.

The bell tower has emerged from Curon (Netflix)



The terror with rural adolescents: Curon (Netflix)

If you’re a fan of Dark (the third season we recommend), it is connected to this mini-series Italian to Graun, a village darkened by a curse that comes from the swamp nearby, (where it is immersed, the original people). It all starts when a woman returns after 17 years of absence, accompanied by their children, two teenage twins, and secrets begin to be agitated…

Whodunnit antarctica: The head (Orange TV)

Despite the title, this is a Spanish series, directed by Jorge Dorado with an international cast. And the plot is as disturbing as cool: a scientist arrives with the spring, to the station antarctica Polaris WILLand is found dead or missing all of their peers starting from the beginning of winter. What happened? The thriller it is served… and on the rocks.

The story of a boss: The political (Netflix)

Ryan Murphy again with his biopic of an aspiring president of the united States, and in this second season jumps from the institute for the intrigues of the university. Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow, the mother and child in a fiction, are second to none.