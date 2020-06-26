Tati Zaqui exhibits luxurious production in a new selfie and enchants fans: “A rocket always”

The singer left the fans mesmerized

Tati Zaqui presented fans on Wednesday (24) by posting a new selfie on her Instagram profile.

The singer showed her production to stay at home even in quarantine days, betting on a natural look, but also bordering on luxury, since funkier is not at all basic in her day today.

xxx 🔥

The click earned over 185 thousand likes and followers left thousands of comments in the publication praising the natural beauty of Tati Zaqui.

“Woman, do you really exist?” Asked a follower. “Do you want to marry me?”, Joked another fan of the singer. “Even if she tried, she wouldn’t be ugly”, praised another person.

