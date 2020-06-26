‘Serena Williams can win another major title’

Former world no. 6, and semi-finalist at the Australian Open, Sandipan Rubin, believes that Serena Williams can win that elusive 24 major title, three and a half years after the last. Rubin expects Serena to return stronger, relaxed, and motivated after a long break is caused by the coronavirus, taking the opportunity to spend a few months with his family at their home.

The organizers of the Open EE. UU. Have confirmed the second Major of the season, from the 31st of August, focusing on the problems of health, in order to reduce the risk of a pandemic coronavirus which has stopped the season from march. The season of the WTA tour will resume on 3 August, in Palermo, with another tournament a week later, and the Western & Southern Open, New York, just before the US Open.

The 23-time champion of a great, Serena Williams, is anxious to compete in the Best local for the twentieth time, looking for the seventh crown in New York and the first since 2014.

After having some doubts about these restrictions, Serena decided to try in New York city, chasing the first major title since the Australian Open through 2017.

In may, Serena has said that she feels better than ever, with a couple of previous months to recover and give your body the rest it so badly needed after the many accidents in recent years.

When we come back after the pregnancy in 2018, Williams has reached the Wimbledon final, losing to Angelique Kerber in three sets in a row and break the 30 again. Serena lost early in San Jose and Cincinnati, saving his best tennis for the Best night clubs in New York, where he advanced to another final, winning only six games against Naomi Osaka more setbacks in the Majors.

The margin of the rest of the year 2018, Williams has played well at Wimbledon, Toronto and New York last year, in the fight for three games for the title and perdiéndolos all against Simona Halep and Bianca Andreescu, respectively. Your research is important, more recent, Serena has lost in the third round of the Australian Open, in search of a career that is much more profound in the Open-EE. UU. In the month of September and the chance to get that crown number 24.

“I think that Serena can win another Major and I certainly believe that this period of free time, to be with his family and his daughter and you don’t have another tournament to help you,” said Rubin. “It was a thought process different for the players.”

I have tried it and are in retirement, but it was a different way of life; in some way, could be of help to Serena Williams. The free time can certainly help in those great moments and matches. We have several times seen it do amazing things to reach the final and not play his best tennis.

I think that, in each case, that could change. And this time, this process of having to go through some of these uncertainties can help to relax a bit more, which might help to overcome the last obstacle. “