Kelly Key’s daughter, Suzanna Freitas gives hint for homemade rehearsal in the quarantine: “Photo in the car”

She drew sighs from the crowd on Instagram
Suzanna Freitas, known for being the daughter of Kelly Key, used Instagram last Wednesday (24) to give a tip to followers.
In the photo, the celebrity posed in a car oozing fullness and style. “ Photo in the car? We have! 🤣 There is a little thing for you who want to generate content in this quarantine! ”, She wrote in the caption. Look:
View this post on Instagram
Foto no carro? Temos! 🤣 Ta ai uma diquinha p vocês que querem gerar conteudo nessa quarentena! E ai, como foi o dia de vocês? Vamos conversar! ❤️ . . . . . . #instadaily #instagood #stories #girlboss #photography #day #blogger #bloggerstyle #modelofarm #homesweethome #quarentena
In the comments, the web went crazy. “What a woman,” shot one person. “Maravilindaaaa 😍👏👏👏👏”, said another.