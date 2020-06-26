Katie Holmes wants another son

HERMOSILLO,SON.- Katie Holmes has been single mother of Suri Cruise for more than a decade, and the actress seems to be willing to do it again.

The actress of Dawson”s Creek led to the speculation that he had given the welcome in secret to another child, after that to see her walking through the city of New York recently with an adorable baby in her arms.

The sources have also claimed that the star of Dawson”s Creek is looking for sperm donors, surrogacy and adoption.