Isis Valverde shows flexibility in an unusual position and reflects: “Living one day at a time”

The actress made her followers’ jaw drop
Isis Valverde used Instagram earlier this Thursday (25th) to share a series of new clicks with her followers.
In the photos, the celebrity appeared with a very comfortable look, oozing flexibility and elasticity.
“ Respecting my process and living one day at a time – that’s how it has been here. Sometimes I get ready for the practice of the day to feel better about myself, ”she reflected in the post caption. Check out:
Isis’s followers were delighted with the photos and praised the muse in the comments. “Perfection,” shot one person. “One photo is more beautiful than the other !!!”, said another profile.