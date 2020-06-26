Isis Valverde shows flexibility in an unusual position and reflects: “Living one day at a time”

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0

The actress made her followers’ jaw drop

Isis Valverde used Instagram earlier this Thursday (25th) to share a series of new clicks with her followers.

In the photos, the celebrity appeared with a very comfortable look, oozing flexibility and elasticity.

“ Respecting my process and living one day at a time – that’s how it has been here. Sometimes I get ready for the practice of the day to feel better about myself, ”she reflected in the post caption. Check out:

Isis’s followers were delighted with the photos and praised the muse in the comments. “Perfection,” shot one person. “One photo is more beautiful than the other !!!”, said another profile.

