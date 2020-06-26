Garbiñe Muguruza is confident that it will be able to play in New York | PracticoDeporte

Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza it has been shown the optimistic forecasts of the world circuit of tennis to resume already this summer, and has indicated that it is certain that you can play in New York the united States Open.

“It is encouraging to see that things are moving in a way that we can get back on track this summer”, he has written for the player of 26 years, on his Twitter account.

“Safety comes before all else and, with this in mind, I hope that we can play in New York,” he added, after having known the measures that the tournament wants to put in place.

Confirmed dates for New York

The organization of the U. s. Open, as already announced to the players the rules and protocol for this Grand Slam, which will take place from From 31 August to 13 Septemberin the field of health is essential, even if the participants have at their disposal measures is not as difficult as it was hypothesised at the beginning.

After the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomohe confirmed Tuesday that this “severe” is disputaría on the scheduled dates, that yes, without the presence of the audience, and announced that, in addition to the tournament Cincinnati tendría place the week before (from 22 to 28 August) and in the same phase Flushing Meadowsthe USTA has proceeded to make it official for the participants.

Muguruza, a finalist in the Australian open before the american Sofia Kenin at the beginning of the year, it remained confined to his residence from Geneva to the expected events. The last tournament that was scheduled to participate, was the Indian Wellsbut there was found the breaking of the circuit by the pandemic.

Tempers positive Garbiñe to participate in the u.s. Open do not coincide with those of the Romanian Simona Halepthat has recently jumped on the american tour to focus on claywith meetings in Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros.

