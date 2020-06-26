Danna Paola lanza song “the CT and Now” in support of the LGBT community

Danna Paola again to surprise their fans with the release of “TQ and that’s it”a musical theme about love without labels showing their support for the LGBT community. With the power of his voice, the interpreter of mexican joins the struggle for the respect and recognition of sexual orientation and gender identity, for a couple of days to commemorate the The international day of LGBT Pride.

With the flag of the LGBT community the background and text that stresses the sexual diversity and respect Danna Paola re-position itself as one of the artists engaged in the struggle for rights, because the artist will also participate in the festival virtual Deezer Pride Livestream Festival on the occasion of the Pride month.

In addition, Danna Paola released the video for her latest single, in which you can see the singer with a new look and a makeup allusive to the the flag of LGBT.

The interpreter of “Single” has shared some images of the recordings of the music video “TQ and that’s it” and has sent an emotional message that thanked the LGBT community for “an example” for the world and for “love without fear”

“Thank you for being an example to the world, that we can fight for our rights and be able to show us how we are, without fear of loving and being loved, the feeling of orgullosxs be únicxs and are able to live the life of the color that you want, which shines in its fullness, and raising the flag with the heart well put, and without fear of what others may say,” wrote the actress.

View this post on Instagram ❤️????????????????????TQ ALREADY ????❤️????????????With all my love and respect for all of the LGBTQ + Thank you for being an example to the world, that we can fight for our rights and be able to show us how we are, without fear of LOVING AND BEING LOVED, the feeling of orgullosxs be únicxs and are able to live the life of the color that you want, which shines in its fullness, and raising the flag with the heart well put, and without fear of what others may say. Thank you for making me part for all your love and choose me as a sister from the community, as an artist and as a human being,and as well shine together around the world! My team and I have done it with all your heart, and this song is for you…✨????THANKS I’m with you I’m going for, without religion, whether of the left or right, without rules like the Koi. I know very well who they are, and if they give me give me. I don’t care what you think that love IS LOVE. ????️???? A shared post from Danna Paola (@dannapaola) on Jun 25, 2020 at 7:20 pm PDT

The song reminds us of the importance of being free to decide who they love and respect sexual diversity. Reference is also made not to put labels on it for the love and the courage to addressing heteronormativity.

The reaction of the fans

Immediately, the followers of Danna Paola they applauded the song and praised the letter. Some of your fans shared messages on social networks to send in their love for the singer.

“We celebrate the freedom to love as one wishes, the freedom to be who you are and love you as such, love has no limits” – Danna Paola #TQyYA pic.twitter.com/Qu1e096cYP — A n t o ???????????? (@Antolamorra) June 25, 2020

Text of the song

Mmm-mmm, ah

Who says who goes first?

The kiss, the bed, the coffee, the desire with the sleepless nights

No matter who you are, here it only matters that I love you

I love you and already

Hey, that’s not it, I’ll say

That are not for me

I have a lot of things, pa’ that’ to this end (Hey, hey)

And this love is madness

And no doctor or the care

You have the antidote, because pa’ this there is no cure (No-oh-oh)

No, No, No-nai

No, No, No-nai

No, not ha-a-a-ay

No, No, No-nai

No, No, No-nai

No, not ha-a-a-ay, (There is)

Those who want to slow down my mind

Tie me, lock me or make me forget how to try it

You pa’l world, raising the flag to the death

You want me to be and that is (Ah-Ah-ah-ah)

Give me your hand to the sidewalk

And we see, not to put labels on it

In the road compared to us

Love is love, and that no objective, ah-ah

Love is love, and that no objective, ah-ah-ah

That I do not come to say

That are not for me

There are a lot of things, pa’ which’ I’m ‘the end c’

And this love is madness

And no doctor or the care

You have the antidote, because pa’ this there is no cure (No-oh-oh)

Mmm, mmm-mmm-mmm-mmm

I’m going, with you I’m going

Without religion, whether of the right or left

No rules as in a koi

I know very well that I am

And if you for me today I do not care what you think, love is love

I’m going, with you I’m going to (Mmm)

Without religion, whether of the right or of the left (Mmm-mmm)

Without rules such as a koi (Ah-Ah)

I know very well that I am

And if you for me today I do not care what you think, love is love

Here is the video of “CT and Now” of Danna Paola

amt