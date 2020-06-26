Charlie Puth, Danna Paola, BLACKPINK and Agoney wave goodbye to June with their new songs | Music

The summer has already come, is already come, is already come… oh, yes. The heat is already here, and with it we have also noticed a desire too intense to cool off with our favorite drink, under the shade of a poolside snack bar. Of course, always accompanied by our favorite topics.

And that is that if the last Friday Agoney, Black Eyed Peas, and Maluma were some who presented themselves as candidates for song of the summer, now it is the turn of another wave of interesting proposals. We refer to Charlie Puth, BLACKPINK, Danna Paola and Rauw Alejandro, among others. Not to miss their new items!

Friday, June 26,

Charlie Puth – Girl. The singer has done it again. With a couple of rhythms, and a style very much his eighties, Charlie gives us a couple of beats, catchy, accompanied by the sound of the synthesizer. If you add to this the fascinating, acute, of our protagonist, becomes a real vice. Your letter speaks of ask that girl if she wants to be his girlfriend.

BLACKPINK – As You Want. The wait is over. The followers of BLACKPINK took months of waiting for this moment, but in the end, it became a reality. The quintet K-Pop has released the single that anticipates the sound of the record, and not have left anyone indifferent. They are fitted with a pair of powerful sounds and unstoppable, that we invite you to (try to) continue their impressive choreography from the first second. The words in the chorus have an important load that is captivating, that makes it even more easy to repeat in your head on a loop.

Danna Paola – TQ ALREADY. The mexican has released his song for the Pride, and he did it in the most pure style of Latin pop. “Love is love, and that no objective”, is one of the messages that launches through of this topic. An argument that is accompanied with a video very colorful also reflects the freedom in love.

Feid, J Balvin, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Justin Quiles – PORFA (Remix). If the original version of this song already won for us, just imagine with the talent that is perhaps the trio’s most requested of the urban scene. J Balvin, Maluma & Nicky Jam, bring your personal touch to this song by the Latin rhythms that, in a few seconds, encourages us to move the armature out of control.

Rauw Alejandro – Something Magical. The puerto rican gives us a topic of the most innovative in terms of style. The break with the Latin sounds to which we are accustomed, Something Magical comes with a R&B that shows us many of his musical influences. It was a nice surprise!

Guitarricadelafuente – As my mum said to me. The surprise that we took with Guitarricadelafuente. The singer is back with his guitar, but this time to open his heart and speak to us of discontent. He does it with feeling and a letter dedicated to such a Mary, who warns him that, if he doesn’t want to see more, you’re going to Andalusia. And you, where you escaparías?

VV.AA. – Think Positive. It is close to the important dates, dates, celebrate love and freedom. And that Danna Paola is not the only one who has decided to celebrate with their music. The MADO has joined some of the parameters of the reference of the music of our country in a song, an icon LGTBIQ. Is Think Positive in Alaska, a number that speaks to just ignore the negative thoughts and be free. Fran Perea and Agoney are some of those who participate in it.

Pol Granch – Chocolatito. Pol has presented the single from their new album. Chocolatito has done feel free, and to break with the roles established by the company. “It’s like a joke of good taste, as well reflects in the video: a production between the bucolic and the great spirit of the seventies”, explains the singer.

Lérica, Maikel Delacalle – Lost. Do not want more Latin rhythms? I might even take Latin rhythms! This time, you can enjoy the Spanish talent. Lérica and Maikel are gathered together in a theme that talks about how “perdíos” feel for that girl which is in love. A fusion of styles that makes this song a candidate with no scruples for the song of the summer.

Other artists that have been proposed for fill our summer rhythms are Lennis Rodriguez and Juan Magan with Cucu, Miss Caffeine and Rozalén with Queen, Jonas Blue and MAX Naked, Marlon with From L. A. to New York!!, David Rees All Of My Friends and Belen Aguilera Republican. Ah! And don’t forget to Rosalia and Ark with KLKwho has seen the light of day during the week.