Bruna Griphao rescues old photo and fitness shape inspires followers: “Isn’t there a defect?”

Bruna Griphao devastated the hearts of her followers with a new click shared on her Instagram last Wednesday (24).

In the photo, in black and white, the celebrity wasted good fitness and the healed shape with a hollow swimsuit. “Status: picking up old photos daily 🙃”, she wrote in the caption. Look:

In the comments, there were only compliments. “Is it not defective?” Asked a person, admired. “No conditions for you 😍❤️”, said another fan. “It’s a lot of beauty, girl! 🔥 ”, commented the third user.