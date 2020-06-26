Because it does not touch the purse of the Queen Elizabeth

The different meetings of Barack and Michelle Obama with the Queen Elizabethhe has always given a lot to talk about. The former first lady, also, wanted to share a bit of your visit to the Palace of Buckingham in his book, Becoming. But when you think you know everything about this warm relationship, the Chief of Protocol during the presidency of Barack Obama, Capricia Penavic Marshall, has revealed a curious anecdote that exposes one of the biggest mysteries surrounding the monarch. And that, for decades, has used the same model of bag, and never separates from it. In fact, it has been said that the Queen communicates through his bag with his equipment, but what they learned in the White House is that under no circumstances should you touch the bag of Elizabeth II.



VIEW GALLERY





MORE NEWS LIKE THIS

The type of gesture that Queen Elizabeth had with Michelle Obama

How to stay in Buckingham Palace? Michelle Obama reveals

“The bag does not touch it”, was the indication that one of the guards of the Buckingham Palace has given Capricia, when approached to help the Queen while she was with Obama in 2011, as he said People. Of course, after apologising for the ‘impertinence’ Capricia couldn’t help but wonder, what’s inside the bag that is so important not to touch?

Capricia well-known protocol, having worked first in the administration of clinton, in the way that has been used to help women with their bag, while they were taking official photographs or greeting dignitaries. That is why, when at the meeting of the Queen with Obama in 2011 was a similar situation, has not hesitated to act: “When His Majesty came out, I made the comment to my counterpart. I said, ‘Oh my God, Your Majesty is your bag. I made a slight movement with my left foot. He, with his two hands, pushed me towards the wall and said to me: ‘don’t touch the bag’, I said, ‘Oh my God, I’m sorry’. I said, ‘The bag does not touch’. And I said, ‘Okay, no excuses. I never would. But, we know what’s in the bag?’. And I said, ‘we do Not know what is in the bag, but we never touched the bag”, we read in the book Protocol: The Power of Diplomacy and How to make It Work for Youthat Capricia presented this Tuesday.



VIEW GALLERY





As has been said before, it seems that the reason lies in the communication that the Queen is through the bag with her equipment, according to the story told Capricia in the passage from the book that you have shared with us weekly. “Later I learned that, perhaps, she uses the bag as a signal. If you are in a part of the arm, means that the meeting is going well,” leave me in peace”. But if the low -, medium -, ‘to Finish up with this. I want to go”. They speculated that the bag catches your phone to be able to talk to their grandchildren, which I find completely adorable,” he wrote.

The bag of the Queen, the remedy for My Tindall, to stop the antics

The myth of the bag

Capricia is not the first to make reference to this language is not written, over the years, the monarch has established with his team through his inseparable bag. Although it must be said that, like any woman, the Queen takes trivial things in the bag. How can we forget the times that he was caught retouch your lipstick in public, taking care to always be perfect. In the course of the years have also revealed some of the mysteries of the bag, for example, that just want money Sunday, when the sovereign takes a card perfectly ironing to give alms in mass.

The legendary bag is such that even in the portrait to celebrate the 90th birthday of the Queen, with all her great-grandchildren, has become the main protagonist, to become the perfect item to keep the bad Mia Tindall busy. Since 1981, the stock of the Queen, was produced by the british company Launer London: “All the bags for the Queen are hand-made with soft sheep skin. The style that has been used in recent years is the la Traviata, of simple form with carrying handles are short, and the famous logo of the twisted rope of Launer as the fastener at the front,” explained the owner of the company Gerard Bodmer in HELLO!.

With a price of $2,348 us dollars, in short, you can understand why you don’t tap.



VIEW GALLERY







