As it was “Sing O the Times” album, Prince, which will come back to re-editing with the 60 previously unreleased tracks

Many bands and soloists to dig in the past to save the songs of their artists of choice, and to justify his admiration. But, in the process, the insurance coverage to completely hide the creator. We visited the six songs he has finished to bury the original versions.

Nothing compares to youOriginal: Prince

Cover: Sinead O’connor

The song that launched the celebrity of the world of the controversial Sinead in 1990, and that was repeated until the boredom on MTV —perhaps because it was impossible not to yield to his profound gaze and the exotic, shaved, and wore— originally written by Prince in the ‘ 80s, for your project The Family. The letters were addressed to his then-girlfriend Susannah Melvoin, but went totally unnoticed because the song was not released as a single from the album. Finally, it has become viral thanks to the heartfelt interpretation that has given us the irish O’connor, his second studio album I do not want what I haven t got, 1992.

What do you prefer?: Even if great is the charm of a Prince, we prefer to remember him Purple Rain and to highlight the melancholic interpretation of O’connor as a hallmark of the ‘ 90s.

Knockin’ on heaven’s DoorOriginal: Bob Dylan

Cover: Guns N’ Roses

Perhaps one of the most famous songs of the difficult rockers led by Axl Rose, released in his album Use your Illusion (1991), is Knockin’ on heaven’s Door. And even if it is proved that it was a machinery for dealing blows previous albums such as Appetite for Destructionwhat is certain is that the song is the emblem of the band —together with Sweet Child o’ Mineoriginally belongs to Bob Dylan, who wrote in 1973 for the soundtrack of the western film Pat Garrett and Billy The Kid.

What do you prefer?: We raise the hands a version of Bob Dylan, because of his iconic voice and simple sound, far from the cries and semi Axl Rosel.

Tainted Love

Original: The Four Preps

Cover: Marilyn Manson

At the time Manson was to ask if he truly was the son of the Leviathan, if you’ve removed the ribs or was he simply a buffoon sponsored by Interscope, has released a cover of the song Tainted Love for the soundtrack the film Not another Teen Movie (2001) —where, by the way is Chris Evans is very far from your sex appeal as Captain America,.

And even if Mr. Manson had already demonstrated some success, to draw attention on issues related to love and hedonism, this song was highlighted by a tremendous argument in the 60’s of the hand of the legendary band the Four Preps, who at that time were a quartet that has achieved a great success thanks to its combination of pop, folk, tap.

What do you prefer?: Definitely Manson’s version, to be a hymn to the rebel who inspires you to practice pole dance shaking the hair so as to earn a few dollars with the practice and how to argue in a very injection sensual during the time, in minutes the duration of the song.

It’s my life

Original: Talk Talk

Cover: Without A Doubt

Do you remember the video where Gwen Stefani has become the black widow, and justified their actions in the serial by a chorus that repeats It’s my life until the indigestion? What is certain is that the song of the great commercial success that showed us a funny video clip, as he received a standing ovation in the 80’s in the hands of their original creators, the band Talk Talk, which is characterized by laying the foundations for the fever new wave from the beginning of the decade of the eighties.

The song belongs to the second album of the british, and in their initial format was passing by passages of sound with synthesizers, guitars and the voice of Mark Havis Dollis, in relation to all the musical spectrum of the late colored.

An interesting anecdote is that the members of no Doubt found themselves with a writer’s block, and ended up looking in retrospect and dust My life as a promotional single from his album greatest hits, never imagining that it would become the single reference band.

What do you prefer?: For many of those that he loves, Gwen Stefani, we can not deny that the original version has a charm and a footprint that returns the better of the fever synth pop of that time. For this reason, we recommend the original version of Talk Talk.

I love rock and roll

Original: The Arrows

Cover: Joan Jett

Joan Jett with their classic I love rock and rollit is a clear example of how a cover can shut off the creator, to the point that when Britney Spears decided to release her version of the song —that up to now, we have found a contradiction of styles—said to admire Jett, and that he had “created” one of the songs protagonists of the history of music.

What the pop diva didn’t know is that Joan was not the ideóloga great song, if not that the original version was composed by the band The Arrows in 1975, but that had gone totally unnoticed when it is released as the B-side of their study material. It was not until 1982, when it was unleashed a fever for the song, thanks for the cover and the attitude of Jett with her band The Runaways.

What do you prefer?: We extend the hands in the form of horns to celebrate Joan Jett rose, one of the best songs of generations of rock.

The Crying Game

Original: Dave Berry

Cover: Boy George

In the 90s, Boy George has been invited by the film director Neil Jordan to make the soundtrack the main movie The Crying Game, the namesake of the song that he played. What is certain is that, despite the resounding success of the ballad, the song was not originally written by the eccentric Boy George, if not that was owned by a singer from the 60s named Dave Berry.

Berry has been a soloist well-known in the sixties for his pop ballads and for his particular way of appearing in the media, with the face half hidden or wrapped in some accessory that could not distinguish their appearance, so there is no wonder why the exotic Boy George is inclined by a cover a classic Berry.

What do you prefer?: The version done by Boy George, under the tutelage instrumental Pet Shop Boys, has given an air of the most mysterious of the song.