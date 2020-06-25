Shakira, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus and other stars together in a concert by the coronavirus

Shakira, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and many other music stars, will be present in the “General objective: united for Our Future”a recital of solidarity that aims to counteract the uneven impact of coronavirus in marginalised communities.

With the help of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnsonthe special will be aired on Saturday 27th at 21 by TNT and will also see the presence of many personalities from the cinema, tv series, and, as Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker and David Beckham.

The exhibition will be also the exhibition of Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, J Calvin, Jennifer Hudson, Usher and Yemi Alade.

The campaign “the Overall Objective: “united for our Future”, was launched last month under the high patronage of the president of the Commission of the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen.

The agency aims to fight poverty, and in this case, it makes a call to the leaders of the great powers for the treatments and vaccines, if available, against the coronavirus and reach all the nations of the indiscriminately to all social classes.