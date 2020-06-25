Rafa Kalimann shows rehearsal performed for Vogue and shoots: “I am my light”

The muse left fans gaping on social media

Rafa Kalimann left her followers in love by publishing a photo in which she appears at ease. In addition, the celebrity aida made a reflection in the caption.

“My best version was when I decided to be my own strength, my own impulse, and my own light,” she wrote.

Recently, Rafa delighted her followers with a new Instagram click. On Friday night (19), the ex-BBB held a Festa Junina at her home and dressed as a bride during the fraternization.

Rafa did not fail to show off natural beauty with a simply stunning look. In the caption, she wrote: “To de noivinha”.