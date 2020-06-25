Olivia Munn refused a role in ‘Deadpool’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for producing blockbuster after blockbuster, and the dream of all the players is kicking ass as a superhero in one of these movies.

Many of the actors from the list To swell the ranks of the Marvel Universe, including Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson and Natalie Portman, and were all paid handsomely for their appearances.

Join the Marvel Universe clearly brings fame and fortune to any actor, so it seems absurd to think that someone can reject the opportunity to appear in one of these movies. The actor of MCU, the most paid took home more than $ 75 million last year! However, the darling of Hollywood Olivia Munn has dismissed the first major role of the MCU that is proposed to him, and for a good reason.

A summary of the career of Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

People may recognize the actress Olivia Munn for his work as correspondent Of the Daily Show With Jon Stewart, but he has also starred in many movies during his 15-year career in Hollywood. His film larger include Magic Mike, Date Night, and Zoolander 2. Those who can’t get enough of Munn you can see one of his movies, newest, Love, Wedding, repeat, which recently premiered on Netflix.

It is known that Munn he always remains faithful to his values, even his critics try to close it. She spoke on the subject of sexism and sexual abuse in Hollywood, and in 2017, according to Rolling Stone, has published an essay to submit about the sexual assault that she and other women experienced at the hands of director Brett Ratner.

“This is not a problem of” women “, is a problem of abuse of power … and until we eradicate the diseased roots of our infrastructure and make changes that are fundamental and systemic, nothing will change,” he wrote at that time. It is clear that Munn is proud of its feminist values and that it was on the right side of history and the movement #MeToo.

The reason that Munn refused a role in the MCU

Munn has revealed that once he was offered the role of the bride of Deadpool (played by actor Ryan Reynolds), Vanessa, in the movie Marvel’s Deadpool. However, their strong feminist values would not be allowed to assume the role with a good conscience.

Munn shared through ComicBook.com who does not want to play the role of “girlfriend”, especially in a movie of Marvel! If he would have accepted to join the Marvel Universe, he wanted to make sure that you have to play a character that has given him the ass, he had a lot of fight scenes, and there was something more that only support of a male character.

Makes a lot of sense: why would someone want to waste their opportunity by Marvel to play only as a “girl”? The role of Vanessa, finally went to Morena Baccarin, who seemed to be in disagreement with the description of Munn’s character as “a girl”, but it was not what Munn wanted.

Munn has finally got the role of Wonder that I wanted to

I doubt that Munn has regretted having turned down the role of Vanessa, because he finally played one of the most interesting characters in the MCU: Betsy in X-Men: Apocalypse.

But the power seems to be exactly what Munn was trying, with intense action scenes where you have to prove your lethal skills with the sword.

In fact, the Huffington Post reported that Munn was concerned that the script included too much dialogue for her character, I really wanted to focus solely on the action scenes! Apparently, he also said that the leaders of the film that “the fight scenes could be her monologue.”

However, X-Men: Apocalypse is not the only film of the MCU, in which Munn has got a role. He also had a small role as a news reporter Chess Roberts in Iron Man 2, but not any sequence of actions in that film.