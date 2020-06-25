Kate Mara, with short dress and white Converse sneakers white

45 watch, which are proof that the white Converse low are the perfect choice for all year round.

The look with the white dress romantic ideal to wear without a break this summer.

We have taken the time, observing that the famous are creating the uniform perfect summer thanks only to a piece of clothing and accessory. Is the short dress in white that you have already taken in their outfits of the day celebrities such as actress Katie Holmes, the “it girl” Olivia Palermo, or even Paula Echevarría. As for the accessory, we can see the white Converse. The most classic and timeless shoes that can exist. The ones that go with everything, which solves any look and in addition give you 100% comfort without sacrificing style.

The last resort for this combo a winner was Kate Mara. The actress was photographed enjoying a stroll through The streets of los Angeles while walking in her stroller daughter a little over a year with her partner, the actor Jamie Bell. Kate has combined a romantic short dress with white long sleeve as a linear model, in lace, with a pair of Converse sneakers low white round sunglasses, and a face mask with prints of flowers and fruit. All the more simple and minimalist to get a outfit to the last, but very off-road.

Passion for the Converse in this family, this more than clear. Kate is the older sister of actress Rooney Mara. You can see in the last Oscar ceremony with her partner, Joaquin Phoenix enjoying after the gala evening a couple of burgers vegan while carrying this pair of running shoes. Now that Rooney is expecting her first child, we were also able to see, choosing this shoe in the style of motherhood. Yes, the younger sister prefers black.

