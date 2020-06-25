Joss Whedon almost made a character to life because the fans are so crazy

The death of key characters in the programs has become a common recurring theme in the television programs and the transmission, sometimes controversial responses of the spectators. Perhaps such a concept, it adds realism and drama to the shows, even if it creates discord when it is apparently done to irritate a fan base.

When Joss Whedon did this with a popular character of the old series of Buffy the vampire Slayer, the reaction has been counterproductive than usual. This was with Tara (played by Amber Benson) was killed at the end of the sixth season.

The viewers complained so much, that Whedon considered to bring back, even if it has never worked for one reason in particular.

Do not kill, a character can be counterproductive when you are done to press the buttons of the viewer?

How he died Tara on “Buffy the Vampire slayer”?

As a witch and a member of the “Scooby Gang” from Buffy Summers, Tara Maclay also had to struggle against the difficulties of the human being and the supernatural. What did your innovative character is that it came out as a lesbian when I entered for the first time at the university.

When it did at the beginning of the decade of the 2000’s, it was a little after Ellen DeGeneres did the same thing in his famous comedy of the situation, several years before. That marked the road by Joss Whedon, who has led one of the first couples of lesbians open to network television.

The relationship that started when Tara was with Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan), who had similar powers. Their relationship has become one of the favorites of the fans, if all of a sudden, it collapsed when, according to Buzzfeed, Whedon decided to kill Tara without notice.

Made the character to be killed by a stray bullet, just as Tara and Willow reanudaban their relationship after a short period of separation. However, the answer was harsh, even some that shows that the death was a slap in the face against the community LGBTQ.

Joss Whedon wanted the strong emotion to kill Tara

According to Whedon, kill Tara has offered more development of the character of Willow, says IGN. His passion for the thrill of death would help to extract their powers that they were less including those of Tara.

Whedon has said in a previous interview with IGN in 2012: “What I was interested in was the fault of the Willow, and that his life could continue, that your love life could continue after the Tara, because it is part of life.” Frankly, that was not the Plan A. The Plan was to bring back Tara. “

Yes, the plan was to make that death was only temporary, even if things did not go as expected. When Whedon asked Benson to return, he decided to move on to other things, leaving the program without preparation on how to proceed.

It also became a lesson on the consequences of the death of characters when you think that each actor is ready and willing to return to a character after a break.

Initially, fans thought that it was a decision of the writer-the sexist

After that some members of the community LGBTQ to think that death is a punishment for lesbianism of Tara, the actress Amber Benson has spoken, and has said that Whedon argued for LGBTQ people.

However, this is not the convinced him to return to the role of Tara. Instead, he has had a long career in film and television. The situation also allowed the character of Willow to feel a bit lost and become a new character as a superhero: Dark Willow.

At the same time, Willow also wanted to destroy the world because of their profound loss. Whedon and the team of writers still gave the Willow a new report by Kennedy (played by Iyari Limon), also unfortunate.

At the end of the series, Willow has continued to live and was also seen in the program crossover with Angel. However, Tara remained dead, providing a real purpose to a character, when so many are relieved to be on television and in movies. Perhaps you should take the hint, when death has become so relative in other franchise media, without a doubt, by the enthusiasm of the fans.