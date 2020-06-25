Geisy Arruda exudes natural beauty when posing with a printed protection mask

The muse delighted social media followers

Geisy Arruda took fans by surprise on Tuesday (23) on her Twitter profile.

Our favorite influencer published a video on the social network showing her natural beauty and showing her followers her new protection mask, matching the look when betting on an animal print.

Máscara fofa do dia! pic.twitter.com/Cz9cP9Ws0G — Geisy Arruda (@geisyarrudareal) June 23, 2020

The video had more than 11 thousand views on Twitter.

Recently, Geisy Arruda ended the evening of Monday (22) with a flourish, presenting her Twitter followers with a “good night” video.

The influencer published differentiated content on the social network, sporting her good form in a red outfit that left nothing to the imagination of the crowd…