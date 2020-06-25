Aline Riscado announces new musical project and talks about launch: “Very happy”

Muse fitness is investing in new activities

After great success with her daily lives during the quarantine, Aline Riscado is investing more and more in her career and the novelty of the time is that the muse will launch herself in a new musical project!

This Tuesday (23), the brunette announced on her social networks that she has a new project, taking her followers by surprise by publicizing her new band and more news about her release as a singer in the world of music.

“Very happy to share with you my newest project, and this time, a MUSICAL project !!! In partnership with @sonymusicbrasil, me and my partners @adonaioriginal, @bbxfernandinho (beatbox), and @thiagobarromeo will release our first sound, “Somos A Luz”, from our newest band LUZ !!! @ bandaluz.oficial. Very happy to be able to make our quarantine partnership great and special, which from the beginning, had as the main objective, to carry a message of LOVE, PEACE, STRENGTH, EMPOWERMENT, HOPE, AND UNION for all. This FRIDAY, 06/26 !! WAIT because it’s beautiful and special !!!!! ”, she wrote excitedly.

The followers were shocked by the news, leaving more than 17 thousand likes on Aline’s Instagram and giving the greatest strength in this new endeavor.

“ I already knew, I discovered that talent back there. hahhaha ”, commented none other than Gabriel, the Thinker. “Mega anxious to see the news of this new project, I’m your fan”, wrote a follower. “Tell me something that woman doesn’t do, people?”, Joked a third.