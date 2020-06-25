“5 years without Cristiano Araújo”: Fans pay homage to the countryman on social networks

The photo of the muse gave something to talk about on social networks

This Wednesday (24), he completed 5 years of death of the countryman Cristiano Araújo and his girlfriend, Allana Moraes, in a car accident on BR-153.

The singer’s name entered the most commented subjects of the social network with several tributes from the fans.

Look:

é galera, dia 24/06 Hoje completa 5 anos sem o Cristiano Araújo. Mas são 5 anos em que o Brasil continua ouvindo as músicas e sempre lembrando dele, e, mesmo que seja uma data triste vamos lembrar dele com alegria porque o Cristiano era foda!!! pic.twitter.com/pbiPknYJgr — Verso Sertanejo (@VSertanejo) June 24, 2020

Hoje completa cinco anos da morte do Cristiano Araújo e da Allana.

Parece que foi ontem… pic.twitter.com/w4QegAsKDn — kamilla 🕊 (@luanencantou) June 24, 2020

Eu hj vendo qualquer publicação sobre Cristiano Araújo#cristianoaraujo pic.twitter.com/H92bFaBrZ8 — júlia costa (@jucostamoreira) June 24, 2020

Qualquer música encaixava bem em sua voz!

Essa é minha homenagem pra vocês Cristiano Araújo ♥️

PS: Amo Até No Céu pic.twitter.com/heIVzyC93l — 𝗣𝗮𝘂𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗵𝗮 𝗩𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗮 (@paulinhaviana39) June 24, 2020