“5 years without Cristiano Araújo”: Fans pay homage to the countryman on social networks

The photo of the muse gave something to talk about on social networks
This Wednesday (24), he completed 5 years of death of the countryman Cristiano Araújo and his girlfriend, Allana Moraes, in a car accident on BR-153.
The singer’s name entered the most commented subjects of the social network with several tributes from the fans.
Look:
é galera, dia 24/06
Hoje completa 5 anos sem o Cristiano Araújo. Mas são 5 anos em que o Brasil continua ouvindo as músicas e sempre lembrando dele, e, mesmo que seja uma data triste vamos lembrar dele com alegria porque o Cristiano era foda!!! pic.twitter.com/pbiPknYJgr
— Verso Sertanejo (@VSertanejo) June 24, 2020
Hoje completa cinco anos da morte do Cristiano Araújo e da Allana.
Parece que foi ontem… pic.twitter.com/w4QegAsKDn
— kamilla 🕊 (@luanencantou) June 24, 2020
Eu hj vendo qualquer publicação sobre Cristiano Araújo#cristianoaraujo pic.twitter.com/H92bFaBrZ8
— júlia costa (@jucostamoreira) June 24, 2020
Qualquer música encaixava bem em sua voz!
Essa é minha homenagem pra vocês Cristiano Araújo ♥️
PS: Amo Até No Céu pic.twitter.com/heIVzyC93l
— 𝗣𝗮𝘂𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗵𝗮 𝗩𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗮 (@paulinhaviana39) June 24, 2020
O que temos pra hoje é saudade ♥️🙏
5 anos sem Cristiano Araújo… 😔 pic.twitter.com/vkLyNKtjPq
— Verso Sertanejo (@VSertanejo) June 24, 2020