The Witcher: when it was presented a preview of the second season

In December 2019, and after a big announcement, ‘The Witcher’ was premiered on the streaming service Netflix. The american series, genre, drama, dark fantasy, has generated a lot of impact among the viewers. Also, many came to compare with the ‘Game of Thrones’, that was the end of your story HBO.

What is “The Witcher” for those who still have not seen? In medieval times, Geralt of Riia -the lonely hunter of monsters – struggling to find his place in a world where people tend to be more evil than the beasts.

The series was created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, even if the same is based on the books written by Polish Andrzej SapkowskI. The same failed to generate impact and also obtained the approval in IMDB (8.3 in). Taking this into account, the production has in mind to launch the second season.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETY44yszyNc(/embed)







When will be the premiere of the second season of ‘The Witcher’:

Last march 19, the production and the filming of ‘The Witcher’ was suspended by the pandemic Covid-19. However, it is expected that within a few months was able to resume work. It is expected that the same will be presented in preview in 2021, which will have 8 episodes, even if there is still no official date.

What will be the main stage of ‘The Witcher’:

Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allen interpret the role of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri, respectively. In addition, in the roles of distribution will be Joey Batey (Jaskier), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Tom Canton (Filavandrel), and Lilly Cooper (Murta), Jeremy Crawford (Yarpin Zigrin), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz), Terence Maynard (Artorius), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla Vigo), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), and Therica Wilson Read (Sabrina).