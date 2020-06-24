Michelle Obama welcomes the most tender part of Barack, and make us believe in love

The two are supported, their successes, their sorrows, and are an example for all.

United States.- Again Michelle Obama managed to race to thousands of people, demonstrating the stability and romance that characterizes their marriage.

On the occasion of the Father’s day shared a sweet message with which shows your admiration and respect your husband as the father of one of their daughters.

“Thank you for the way you love our girls, and all the young people in this country, no matter who they are or where they come from. We feel your warmth and generosity today and every day. Happy father’s day, Barack! ❤️”

With more than 2 million “likes” and hundreds of messages have been crowned once more as one of the couples agreed to it. And how could it not be? If at all time to support in their successes, their sorrows, their eyes can’t hide the love that you feel between them.

In spite of having taken the power, Barack Obama continues to remain in force for the entire world the message that is always transmitted on their platforms.

In addition, the career, Michelle continues to grow with the passing of the years. The lawyer continued with the works of charity, female empowerment, has written a book and already has his own documentary.

Without a doubt, they are a powerful pair. Not only for the love that they profess, and by what has been done, individually and together. What an example for all!.

With Information Agency