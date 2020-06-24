Lily, the daughter of Phil Collins has a birthday and shared a long message: 31 I’m ready for you

While at first in their roles, for children and young adolescents, the actress has already 31 years old, and received him in the best way, through a post on his account of Instagram: “A note to the 30 … you brought me the year’s most emotionally challenging, beautiful and life-changing, full of other gifts and lessons that I could imagine. I received them in the next decade with open arms, and I had to grow in many unexpected ways. He reminded me that these are the moments that should reflect, prioritize, and to love with all my heart.

This has been a crazy year (and especially crazy in the last two months) of ups and downs. But I am grateful that today, on the day of my birthday, I am healthy and at home with my small family. This year has shown me what should be the next phase of my life. It’s not about being perfect and, despite the circumstances, you can always pick up ourselves when we fall. 31, I’m ready for you …”.

Immediately he received the greetings of colleagues and fans saludándola around the sun.