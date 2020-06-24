Danna Paola confess that it is the number one fan of RBD Anahí answered him with love

If you grew up watching the soap opera Rebel (known as RBD), and you’re a fan of Mia Colucciyou can be sure that you’re not the only one. A few days ago Danna Paola has released an interview with Febre Teen in Brazil, where the singer and actress recalled with nostalgia RBD marked part of his childhood.

Danna Paola has more of your fanaticism by RBD

While Danna Paola register on the forums of televisa’s telenovela “Amy, The girl of the blue backpack’, Anahí recorded at the same time the telenovela Rebelde, both the actresses were continually in the corridors of Televisa.

At that time, Danna was 9 years and Mia Colucci it was his favorite character, and now, during the social distancing by the public health emergency Covid-19, the singer has had to faithfully keep the confinement to Madrid, but to pass the time and distract the mind, went back to see your telenovela favorite childhood ‘Rebel’.

“I always wanted to be ‘Mia Colucci’ when I have the use of reason,“ he said Danna Paola and he added: “Anahi is someone that I love very much and I admire her a lot. I had the opportunity to meet her once and talk with her. Is someone special.” In the same interview, the singer of ‘Hey Paul’, said the group RBD located in Mexico in the world, but especially in Latin america, putting it well into the high-pop mexican.