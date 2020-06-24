Home Celebrity News Danna Paola celebrates 25 years and that has been his career in...

Danna Paola celebrates 25 years and that has been his career in 10 images

Danna Paola celebrates 25 years and that has been his career in 10 images

Uriel Linares

Ray of light

Of course, you should start by a Glimmer of Light, a soap opera for children that Danna Paola has played the little girl Lupita Lerma and Alejandro Speitzer, curiously, the character may also be called the Lu, like its famous role in the “Elite”, what fate?

María Belén

A year later, Danna Paola confirmed that he had made for the taste of the mexican public, for the protagonist, María Belén 94 episodes, without a doubt, hard work for a small one of just six years.

La familia P. Luche

This time Danna Paola was the girl actress, darling of the mexican television, and is the reason that has brought him to work on the hit series created by Eugenio ernesto derbez, La familia P. Luche, where he took the rudísima fun and María Belén, a partner of the salon of the adult and a confused Ludwig.

Amy, the girl of the blue backpack

The concept of the girl of the blue backpack has a lot of meaning of culture in our country, from a song of the stories of cinema and television, of course, Danna Paola starred in the soap opera of Amy, the girl of the blue backpack next to the famous Pedro Armendáriz Jr..

The courage to dream

It is impossible to leave aside his role as Ducky in the Courage to dream, has been one of the most important steps in the career of Danna Paola, from that moment, his celebrity was more serious than ever. The whole country was singing “candy World”, the song that alone has been a success.

Who is who?

Next to Eugenio Siller co-protagonist of the original series of Telemundo, who is it?, of production which has marked a remarkable change for Danna Paola and she was no longer the little girl from the television.

The most simple is to complicate everything

And the time has come to be the protagonist of a movie, he accomplished this with The most simple way is to complicate it all, a romantic comedy in which he also participated Xabiani Ponce de León. This time holding the pair of her acting career, a music that is still increasing its popularity.

Elite

By 2018, Danna Paola was part of the main cast of Elite Spanish series original to Netflix, which has been a huge success all over the world, and has become a real phenomenon.

Doña

A production of Telemundo, The Woman was starring Aracely Arámbula, from 2016 to date and right here is where Danna Paola, has been introduced to Mónica Hernández, the daughter of the main protagonist, however, their participation ended because of the dramatic and tragic end of your paper.

Music

In February of this year Danna Paola released her music album, Sie7e +, which has 12 songs and the vast majority have been coescritas alone. Furthermore, it has been kept very active through the social networks.

