Danna Paola, Alfonso Herrera, Alejandra Guzman, and many more react to the earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5

Mexico city, June 23 (However).- Singers and actors mexican reacted the shock of the Mexico experienced on the morning of Tuesday because of a earthquake of a magnitude of 7.5 with an epicenter 23 kilometers to the south of Crucecita, Oaxaca.

Through Twitter, a number of celebrities have also taken the opportunity to be in contact with his followers, after the earthquake, and shared, some with humor, as they were after the earthquake.

Danna Paola, who enjoyed success with his role of Lu in Elitehe started his birthday number 25 with a tremor and not waste time to write “That to wake up… because I’m afraid to blow out the candles and ask for wishes Hahahaha (sic).”

That way to wake up… 😳 because I’m afraid to blow out the candles and ask for wishes Hahahaha — Danna Paola (@dannapaola) June 23, 2020

The actor and director Diego Luna sent out hugs to his fans and expressed his regret that the epicentre of the earthquake is in the state of Oaxaca.

It rains on the wet. Again, Oaxaca cock. Hugs to all of you out there. — diego luna (@diegoluna_) June 23, 2020

For her part, the actress Ludwika Palette wrote sarcastically, that as we need more of the complexity of this 2020 trembled.

If it was a little … and how we need more of the complexity of this 2020 trembles in CDMX #TREMOR #quesusto — ludwika palette (@ludwikapaleta) June 23, 2020

The comedian and host Hector Sandarti shared a photo in which it is seen that using the mask with the message “thanks be to God, here, all is well”.

And that trembles in CDMX. Thanks be to God here, all is well. I only hope that I have been the shock. pic.twitter.com/6qbf9S2AcS — Hector Sandarti (@SANDARTI) June 23, 2020

Gael García stressed that since “we had the apapachos” and send hugs to his followers.

Hugs, compas. We already had the apapachos. — Gael Garcia Bernal (@GaelGarciaB) June 23, 2020

For her part, Alejandra Guzman posted a video, in your account of Instagram, where you can observe the damage to the property where it was located.

In addition, the cuban actor Adrian To Mount shared pictures of how was the building in which it is located, with the Reforms.

Alfonso Herrera, remembered for his role in RBD he did not let the occasion pass and shared the meme of a young man with a horn like a mask.