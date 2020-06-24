Danna Paola, Alfonso Herrera, Alejandra Guzman, and many more react to the earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5

Soniya Gupta
Mexico city, June 23 (However).- Singers and actors mexican reacted the shock of the Mexico experienced on the morning of Tuesday because of a earthquake of a magnitude of 7.5 with an epicenter 23 kilometers to the south of Crucecita, Oaxaca.

Through Twitter, a number of celebrities have also taken the opportunity to be in contact with his followers, after the earthquake, and shared, some with humor, as they were after the earthquake.

Danna Paola, who enjoyed success with his role of Lu in Elitehe started his birthday number 25 with a tremor and not waste time to write “That to wake up… because I’m afraid to blow out the candles and ask for wishes Hahahaha (sic).”

The actor and director Diego Luna sent out hugs to his fans and expressed his regret that the epicentre of the earthquake is in the state of Oaxaca.

For her part, the actress Ludwika Palette wrote sarcastically, that as we need more of the complexity of this 2020 trembled.

The comedian and host Hector Sandarti shared a photo in which it is seen that using the mask with the message “thanks be to God, here, all is well”.

Gael García stressed that since “we had the apapachos” and send hugs to his followers.

For her part, Alejandra Guzman posted a video, in your account of Instagram, where you can observe the damage to the property where it was located.

In addition, the cuban actor Adrian To Mount shared pictures of how was the building in which it is located, with the Reforms.

Alfonso Herrera, remembered for his role in RBD he did not let the occasion pass and shared the meme of a young man with a horn like a mask.



