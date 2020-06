The muse mesmerized her followers on Instagram

Bruna Griphao devastated the hearts of her followers by recalling some images taken on a beach before the quarantine.

On Instagram, the celebrity posted three clicks in which she appears squandering fitness with a basic black bikini. “Sdds 🏠💛🤙🏼”, she wrote in the caption. Look:

In the comments, Bruna’s followers spared no praise. “How does it feel to be the most beautiful woman in Brazil?” Asked one person. “So lindaaa ❤️”, said another.