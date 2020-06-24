As the head of protocol of president Obama, has learned that the bag of the queen Elizabeth II is not touched

“We never touched the bag.” That was the one that a member of the service of queen Elizabeth II said Capricia Penavic Marshall, chief of protocol of the united States, when brought forward to help the queen of England with him during the visit of president Barack Obama and first Lady Michelle Obama to Buckingham palace in 2011.

Marshall apologized immediately after the polite but severe correction. But also wondered: What was in the bag, Your Majesty?

The diplomat, who also worked for Clinton, was accustomed to be offered to keep the bags of women during the official celebrations. So, when the queen, 94-year-old, was to point out that the lawn of the palace for the ceremony of the arrival of Obama, the chief of protocol made a small step forward towards it.

“His Majesty was leaving, I made a comment to my English counterpart. I said, ‘Oh, my God, Your Majesty has a bag. And I made a slight movement with my left foot,” recalls Marshall, a 56-year-old, during an exclusive interview for the magazine ‘People’, his recently published book “Protocol: The Power of Diplomacy and How to make It Work for You” (Protocol: on The power of diplomacy and how to make it work for you).

“He, with both hands, pushed me against the wall and said to me: ‘don’t touch the bag, and I said, ‘Oh, my God. I’m so sorry,” says Marshall. “I said, ‘we Never touched the bag. And I said, ‘okay, I apologize. I’m not going to do. But, we know what’s in the bag?’ And he answered: ‘we do Not know what is in the bag. But we never touched the bag'”.

The person skilled in the art, a diplomat of the label, believes that the queen can use the bag as a signal. If played in a certain part of the arm, means that the meeting is going well, wants them to leave in peace. But if it goes down, it means: ‘stop this already’. It was hypothesized that in the bag save a mobile phone to be able to talk with your grandchildren, which I think is absolutely adorable”.

This is just one of the many anecdotes that Marshall’s actions in her book about her 12 years in the White House. In addition, he writes about the ways in which the décor and the lighting of a room, and even the hanging or not a flag, or the strength of a handshake can affect, positively or negatively, in the course of a meeting.

It also explains the power of exchanging gifts, which came in the game between Obama and the british royal family in 2011. After the lunch the delegation, says, the queen wanted to exchange gifts with the president and the first lady. “She really acts as his chief of protocol,” said Marshall on Isabel II. Aware of the fact that she had a very close relationship with the father, Marshall and his team together with a collection of memories of the last visit of King George VI, the united States, which has put in a portfolio to the skin.

“When she approached and started to browse, I looked at her and I said: ‘Oh, God, I hope that you like’. And I can say that I saw a couple of tears in their eyes after they looked at each other for a while. Then went to the president and said: “thank you very much for this.'” Obama has also given a brooch, a floral liked it so much that they have taken during the State visit of Donald Trump to the United kingdom in 2019.