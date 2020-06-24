Anya Taylor-Joy has had bad days of the running of the bulls

2020-06-24 12:30:07

Anya Taylor-Joy has had days of feeling “like a bitch” during the closure, but it is trying to be kind to herself.

The actress Emma, who has spoken of his battle against anxiety in the past, believes that it is essential that people understand that the world is undergoing a “trauma of mass” because of the pandemic of coronavirus, which raises many emotions, and he exhorted them to follow his example and try to be kind to themselves.

He said to the newspaper Metro: “I Think it’s a matter of understanding that every day is different and you just have to surf the waves of that particular day.”

“Sometimes it can be a pressure to think, ” I’m Not allowed to feel sad because other people have more trouble at this time’.

“While you may be aware of the fact that they are very lucky, a lot of people are struggling at this time.”

“It is critical, especially now, when perhaps we are spending so much time in our heads, we who are gentiles, and we understand that the world is going through massive trauma, if you do not feel that, so it’s probably not what you would do. Really I live.

“If you feel like a bastard, and I had a couple of episodes, just take care of yourself in the best possible way. Take a hot bath, do something that makes you really happy, room with a film that makes you feel a little more complete, and you just know that it will pass. “

In spite of their bad days, the star of 24 years, is looking at your isolation period of time to relax and do things for herself.

He said: “some time Ago, autumn de Wilde, the director of “Emma”] said to me: “This is the time to do what teenagers have done when you were working on’ how to dream with your eyes open and do a collage on the wall and sit and listen to music and read books.

“It’s a good feeling because I really have not had even a second to breathe in the last few years. So it seems that I am tending to the part of Anya in my life, instead of a character, for the first time in a long period of time.”

