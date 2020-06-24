Aline Riscado displays choreography details and shocks web with swing

Musa fitness called followers to dance

Aline Riscado posted a new video dancing a lot and raised the mood on the web. This Monday (22), the fitness muse delighted followers with the wiggle and did not fail to exhibit great physical shape even during the quarantine.

“The hj class was with the wonderful @patrickjimnez who taught us this chore iradaaaa and super easy to get !!! 👊🏾 💃🏽 The class is on IGTV in two parts! Did you like it ?! #Body @ maria.bodyline ”, wrote the brunette in the caption.

Recently, Aline Riscado took advantage of last Sunday (21st) to celebrate International Yoga Day, showing that she is familiar with the practice.

The fitness muse posted a click on her Instagram that left followers gaping at her flexibility.