Aline Riscado discloses the day’s activities and fitness shape in the photo motivates fans: “Mulher linda”

By
Arjun Sethi
-
The fitness muse left everyone jaw-dropping

Aline Riscado used Instagram this Tuesday morning (23) to announce the day’s agenda.

In the image, the muse wasted all the fitness shape with a red top. “ Good diaaaaaa !! ✨🌷 Bora that day ta lindoooo !! 💗 ”, she wrote in the caption. Look:

View this post on Instagram

Bom diaaaaaa!! ✨🌷 Bora que o dia ta lindoooo!! 💗

A post shared by ALINE RISCADO 🅰️➕ (@alineriscado) on

In the comments, there were only compliments. “Beautiful woman,” shot an internet user. “Looking forward to this schedule! 😍 ”, said another fan.

Recently, she posted a new video dancing a lot and raised the mood on the web. This Monday (22), the fitness muse delighted followers with the wiggle and did not fail to exhibit great physical shape even during the quarantine.

“The hj class was with the wonderful  @patrickjimnez who taught us this choreo iradaaaa and super easy to get !!! 👊🏾💃🏽 The class is on IGTV in two parts! Did you like it ?! #Body @ maria.bodyline ”, wrote the brunette in the caption.

