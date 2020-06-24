Adama Traoré, Thiago Alcantara, Arthur and more

The the transfer market is that burns. The club is not only the definition of their teams for the new season, but more than one needs to extend the transfers of players to complete this course. Let’s take a look at some of the recent movements that have occurred.
Alexis Sanchez and Christopher Shake are assigned from Manchester United in the Inter Milan and Rome, respectively, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that both players will finish the season in Italy. In fact, the technical Norwegian does not exclude the possibility of extending the loan for a season. “And if these transfers will be extended as Henderson? I think that yes. I hope all goes well and I think that we will find a solution,” he said in a press conference.
The transfer of Dani Ceballos in the Arsenal ends next June 30, date in which it should return to Real Madrid. However, all the gunner set and the white have come to an agreement to allow the Spanish player to remain in London beyond this date, and to complete the season with Arsenal.
Real Madrid came out with a tough competitor in the race to sign Kai Havertz. According to a report in the daily ExpressBayer Leverkusen would have two offers on the table for the young player, one of them set to white, and the other from Chelsea, that would be superior to the one presented by the Spanish club.
Marcus Edwards could return to the Premier by the hand of the Tottenham or Manchester United. According to a report in the Record both clubs have settled the view of the young player of Vitória Guimarães, formed precisely in the lower categories of the spurs. Des Portugal point to the 21-year-old Guimaraes will have a cost of at least € 25 million.
David Luiz and Arsenal are about to extend their relationship beyond the present course. All the gunner has had problems with the defense and not want to break away from the plant, so that, according to reports Sky Sports the brazilian player will renew his contract with the gunner until 2021.
Another player Arsenal is Mattéo Guendouzi, even if on this occasion it is because it is on the exit ramp. Mikel Arteta not account with the midfielder and the French, according to the newspaper Mirror you’ve made the sale, and with the income generated by their signing can cope with the operation to sign Thomas Partey.
Thiago Alcantara completes his contract with Bayern Munich in June 2021 and in response to the problems that you are having to renew the possibility of the whole bavaro this summer are on the rise. According to a report in the MetroJurgen Klopp is very attentive to the situation of the midfielder, Spanish and is willing to be done with his services this summer.
Thiago Alcantara is not the only name on the list of reinforcements of Liverpool. According to a report in the Liverpool Echo the player of Wolverhampton, Adama Traoré, is another player wanted by Jurgen Klopp to strengthen the team. The Spanish player has a contract until 2023, and its market value is about 25 million euros.
One of the soap operas of the summer could be near the end, Arthur has a foot and a half in the Juventus team of Turin. The player seems to have resigned and could leave the Old Lady where Sarri has promised the protagonist, which is not the FC Barcelona. According to a report in the Skythe Italian team would have to pay 80 million euros for the star brazilian midfielder. This may give the arrival of Totti in barcelona, which is available at the price of 70 million euro. Practically an exchange of figurines which, according to the Journal of Sport, Leo Messi would have seen with good eyes.
The future of Lucas Hernandez could be in Paris. According to reports from the portal fussballtransfers.com the French may be on the verge of reaching an agreement with the player to the ground in the Park of the Principles, from the start of next season. However, the Bayern Munich is the biggest obstacle in this operation, since SportBild note that the bavarian is not willing to part with their player who has a contract until 2024.