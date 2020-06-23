Quarantine and TV: movies and series to watch today Tuesday the 23rd in the small screen

THE HOBBIT: THE DESOLATION OF SMAUG

AMC (DirecTV 210, Movistar 608, VTR 058, Clear 113)

Time: 22:55.

Bilbo Bolsón, the wizard Gandalf and thirteen dwarves, led by Thorin Oak Shield, embark on an epic quest to reclaim the kingdom, the dwarves of the Quest. Along the way you will encounter some with a multitude of dangers and will face the fearsome dragon Smaug. With Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen, Richard Armitage, Benedict Cumberbatch, Aidan Turner, Luke Evans, Evangeline Lilly, Ken Stott, Orlando Bloom, Graham McTavish.

AS THE SAYING GOES

The Network (DirecTV 148, Movistar 121, VTR-021, of Course 055)

Time: 13:00.

Series mexican. The series recreates the stories and situations that resemble those common in popular culture. The manager comment on the words of don Thomas, an elderly man, good people, optimistic and always an advice to all who pass by coffee. With the performance of Sergio Corona, Wendy González, and Michael Rotondi.

HERCAI

TVN (DirecTV 149, Movistar 119, VTR 019, Clear 053)

Hours: 15:30 and 22:40.

Tv series Turkish. Reyyan, the embarrassment, the grandson of one of the families more power and respectable people, falls in love with her Look and go home with him, without knowing that it only wants to take revenge on their relatives and deny the first night of the wedding. The fall in disgrace before his grandfather and the people, the life of Reyyan crumbles.

“PASAPALABRA”

Chilevisión (DirecTV 151, Movistar 121, VTR-021, of Course 055)

Hours: 18:30.

Entertainment. Two teams of three people, where the captain is the participant and accompany two celebrity guests compete in various games that have as objective the sum of the seconds for the final stage, in which is in the running for a cash prize. Port Julián Elfenbein.

The MAN IN THE IRON MASK

Sony (DirecTV 208, Movistar 503, VTR 032, Clear 108)

Hours: 18:40.

While France was starving,, the king Louis XIV (Leonardo Dicaprio) maintains a regime of terror. Only the three musketeers (Jeremy lrons, John Malkovich and Gérard Depardieu) will be able to deal with this situation. Your mission is to free a mysterious prisoner who is locked away in the Bastille and that is the only one who can save France.

POOR ROOSTER

Mega (DirecTV, 150, Movistar 120, VTR 020, Clear 054)

Hours: 18:50.

Tv series in chile. Nicola is a successful entrepreneur, who, one day, suffering from a fulminant attack of vertigo to the stress of trabajólica life he leads and the abandonment of his wife. For this reason, it is moved to spend time with their children, to the estate of his father in Yerbas Buenas, where the peaceful life of the countryside will not prevent you from falling into a love triangle with two women, very different from the one he knows.

A MATTER OF TIME

TBS (DirecTV 216, Movistar 739, the VTR 110, Clear 635)

Time: 20:50.

Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson) is a young 21 years old who discovers he can travel in time. His father (Bill Nighy) says that all the men of the family have always had the gift, to go back in time, at a particular time, time and time again, until you get to do the “right thing”. So, Tim decides to go back to the past to try to conquer Mary (Rachel McAdams), the girl of his dreams.

PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: THE COFFER OF THE DEATH

Warner Channel (DirecTV 206, Movistar 501, VTR-033, Clear, 105)

Hours: 21:00.

Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann are getting married, but both are taken prisoner by Lord Cutler Beckett and accused of having released the captain Jack Sparrow. To save his life, will have to find Jack and get his mysterious compass that hides great power besides the key of a debt of the blood of a pirate with a fearsome and sinister Davy Jones, the legendary captain of the ghost ship, The flying Dutchman. With Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, and Keira Knightley.

KINGSMAN, THE GOLDEN CIRCLE

Fox (DirecTV 202, Movistar 502, VTR 057, Clear 100)

Hours: 22:00.

When the headquarters of the secret agency is destroyed, they discover an organization of espionage called man of state, whose origin dates back to the date on which they were founded. In a new adventure that will test the strength and the ingenuity of its agents, both secret organizations combine their efforts to try to defeat their common enemy and save the world. With Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, Pedro Pascal, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, Elton John, Bruce Greenwood and Emily Watson.

POMPEII: THE FURY OF THE VOLCANO

FX (DirecTV 217, Movistar 607, VTR-050, Clear 127)

Hours: 22:00.

Pompeii, 79 ad.C. Milo (Kit Harington), a slave turned gladiator, see how your love, young Cassia (Emily Browning), the force promised to Corvus (Kiefer Sutherland), a corrupt senator. When Vesuvius erupts threatening to destroy everything, Milo will try to save her… while everything collapses.

SINGLE AGAIN

Channel 13 (DirecTV 148, Movistar 117, VTR 017, Clear, 052)

Time: 22:35.

Tv series in chile. Cristina (Paz Bascuñán, is a woman treintañera that has a relationship of eight years with Rodrigo (Cristian Arriagada), until one day he discovers that he has a young mistress, Nicole (Josefina Montane), a yoga teacher. After you have finished the pololeo, Cristina begins the search of your ideal man, with the ability to participate in the wedding of their friends, which will be held within the next few months. Meet several candidates to achieve their goal.

TOC SHOW

TV+ (DirecTV 1147, Movistar 117, VTR 017, Clear, 052)

Time: 00:00.

Late. Juan Carlos “Pollo” Valdivia door this space for conversation on topical issues, with the participation of the speakers, Bernardita Ruffinelli, and Álvaro García.