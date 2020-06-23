In that point is grown Danna Paola? These are the sexy photos

Unlike many actresses child that is trapped in time, and is lost with the passing of the years, Danna Paola remained in place, and not only that, it has now become the diva of Pop in Mexico.

Who would have imagined that this girl who appeared on Sesame street and that protagonizaba soap opera for children as a Spark of Light and Mary to Bethlehem, was to become the star of the show and the music, coming to be a success in other countries such as Spain.

Danna Paola was born 23 June 1995 in Mexico City, and is now serving 25 years of age and over to be very talented, very beautiful, and to prove it, we present to you the photographs that will make you wonder how And where was the girl?