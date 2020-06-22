YouTube viral: streamer destroys the disc of ” The Last of Us Part II’ disappointed by the storyline | Video | YT | Twitch | Naughty Dog |SKizzleAXE | Social Network

Video stirs controversy on YouTube. A streamer asia has become ‘famous’ on social networks, then decided to take a pair of scissors and cut the disc of The Last of Us, Part II, this is because the game would be a ‘plot disappointing”. The reaction came during a live streaming via Twitch and has generated all kinds of reactions.

The controversial reaction of the streamer asia was picked up by several YouTube channels, one of them was SKizzleAXE. According to the author of the videothe young man was playing for more than six hours, The Last of Us, Part II, and from the start he showed his face in discontent.

As you can see in the videowhich has more than 190,000 views on YouTube, the streamer is tired of the plot and decides to take a pair of scissors and cut in two their disc of The Last of Us, Part II, which has surprised his thousands of followers Twitch.

Why The Last of Us Part II has been so criticized? Most of the fans are not happy Naughty Dog and to ensure that the video game it is a story of “terrible”, the development and inclusion of new characters is terrible and the end “disappointing”.

“I really didn’t expect a story so poor, after all these years. He hoped that the leaks, at the end, have not shown everything, but even if they did, it was worse” are some of the comments that players of The Last of Us, Part II, made in Metacritic.

Despite the fact that some users have destroyed the game of Naughty Dog, specialized portals, such as Screen Rant, Digital Trends, Game Rant, IGN, VG247, among others, all of you have given a perfect score of 100/100 points. Who is right? Here is the trailer posted on YouTube.

The actors will give life to Joel and Ellie in the HBO series?

The Last of us has revolutionized the world of video gamesthanks to its graphics and the story. However, it would not have been the same without the main characters: Joel and Ellie. How can their series live action replicate the success? According to fans, the casting will be of fundamental importance, therefore, that many names of Hollywood resonate with strength in social networks. Then, we will share the list with the artists.

The candidates to interpret Joel Hugh Jackman, Gerard Butler, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Josh Brolin. The candidates to interpret Ellie: Daphne Keen, Kaitlyn Dever, Ellen Page, Millie Bobby Brown, and Sophia Lillis.