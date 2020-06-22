William Brown, the hero of the novel the life





accompanied by his young wife, the English Elizabeth Chitty. They were married in London in 1809, after the definition of the commitment to a model of tolerance in a time that was not as frequent. The daughters come into the world would be baptized and educated according to the anglican rite that was practiced by the mother, and for men to receive the sacraments, and the teachings of the catholic church, Brown, like a true irish, that professes to be.

man, tanned skin, and the hair was red, and he had lived a life full of events, which started when, only a child, he had to get away from his mother and sisters go with their father to try his luck in the united States. Little to achieve, a yellow fever epidemic left orphan, and the hungry. But, miraculously, a sailor who saw him in that state embarked on his ship as a cabin boy. Your tenacity and enthusiasm for progress, has allowed in a few years to reach the captain and comandara of a merchant vessel, who went on to be captured by a frigate of the English. Flip the ship fell into the hands of the French, in the war with Great Britain, and Brown was conducted to the prison of Metz. He attempted to escape, and sent him loaded with chains to the squalid prison of Verdun, where, after nearly six years of imprisonment, is the protagonist of a loss of narrative.

It was in the year 1804, when he moved to England. From then on, can only be a guess about his activities until he arrived in Buenos Aires in 1810

After crossing into Chile, two years later, in the train of commerce, began to assemble a small merchant fleet. He has worked tirelessly for the trade with the Eastern Band, and also to get to Rio de Janeiro, which has allowed us to collect a small fortune, the acquisition of land in Colonia del Sacramento and make a donation to the cause and a patriot. In 1813, gave twenty ounces of gold to the widows of the fallen in the battle of Salta. That year, while moving forward the construction of his House Yellow in the Barracks, and developed the operations of the corsair against Montevideo, the last royalist stronghold in Silver, from which the ships of Fernando VII, caused heavy damages to the coastal populations.

The decision of the government of the United Provinces of definitely take that square, and has determined the need to create a team, and among the possible commanders selected the name of Brown. You may refuse, but maybe he had sensed that the time had come to permanently associate his name with the land of their children. He was chosen and placed at the service of the cause and his natural talent for war in the sea. Officers and sailors of different nationalities, entered a few argentine suited to serve the reduction of the fleet, the captain of the ship was the frigate Hercules. After dislodge the royalists from the Martín García island, a strategic point of great importance, on the 15th of march, 1814, he obtained a resounding victory in the naval battle of Montevideo, on the 17th of may of the same year. It was a devastating blow that has caused the fall of the square and its return to the land forces commanded by Carlos de Alvear. Brown was severely wounded, but not in time to deliver the orders that led to victory.

A year later, as commodore of a squadron corsair was a party to his brother Miguel, Hipolito Bouchard and other marine animals, he starred in a raid that caused huge damage to the ports of the Pacific. Ships of the argentine took the prey in front of itself for the formidable fortresses of Callao, and the fact tremolar its flag at Guayaquil, where Brown was taken momentarily the prisoner and freed by their peers. On the way back, he confirmed that he was accused of having left the port without the permission of the government, and instead of entering in Buenos Aires returned to the sea without supplies or resources, in an odyssey worthy of a movie adventure. Until it was captured by the English in the island’s Ancient, tried and stripped of their prey. After a hard prison, he went to London to make their requests. The wife and children were in their search, and after having lost nearly everything, I came back to Buenos Aires.

Brown has been dedicated to the private activity, and, as the roman Cincinato, hung up his sword in order to work the land with his fifth Barracks. But in 1826 he returned to be convened after the declaration of war of the empire of Brazil, and once again they have put together a team of nothing. In a report to his government, to give news about the excitement that his appointment has aroused between argentine and foreign, the american representative, John Murray Forbes has described as “the lord Nelson of this country.” And compared to John Paul Jones, the founder of the navy of his homeland. Brown raised his badge frigate Twenty-fifth of May, and fought tirelessly for the powerful brazilian fleet. It was an unequal struggle in which, however, struck again and again by the opponents, in the Rio de la Plata and at the coasts of the empire, through the quick actions of the corsair.

They are famous for their proclamations and slogans. To get in on the action in the Box, the sight of the people of Buenos Aires, he has published: “the Sailors and soldiers of the Republic: do you see that big floating mountain? There are 31 enemy ships! But I don’t think that the general harbors the slightest suspicion, as no doubt of the courage and hope that imitaréis for the twenty-fifth of May, which will be set prior to rendering. Comrades! I have confidence in victory, discipline, and the three live the Motherland!”. And then he commanded: “o Fire of the earth that the municipality provides for us!”. Months later would command his ships, before the vision of a compact mass of boats sailing in front of buenos aires, argentina) (30 July 1826): “it Is preferable to sinking to take the wing”.

The conclusion of the war, when he produced the revolution of general Lavalle against the first representative of Buenos Aires, Manuel Dorrego, was appointed governor of the provisional for that. Their attempts to prevent the shooting of the leader of the federal was in vain, and he retired to private life. But he was called by the governor Juan Manuel de Rosas, to the command of the squadron, which was formed to deal with the aggressions of France and Great Britain. After the defeat of Jose Garibaldi, in the Costa Brava and in other meetings, the siege of Montevideo. But on August 2, 1845, respected the order of the Rose to avoid actions that exacerbated the conflict with the great powers, and he threw down “a pavilion for 33 consecutive years of victories I have supported with all the dignity in the waters of Silver”.

Almost 7 years after that, the government fell and the Rose. Brown, recognized as a living symbol of the glory argentinas, respected and loved, he has received samples of consideration, of common agreement, and when you die, the 3 of march of 1857, the minister of War and Navy, Buenos Aires, Bartolomé Mitre, said to his remains: “He, with his single genius, with his daring, with his intelligence, and warrior, with his indefatigable perseverance, has left us the most brilliant naval history of South America”.



