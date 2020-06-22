Tom Cruise is set in England | People

Tom Cruise is considering changing his base of operations from Los Angeles to Great Britain. The actor, 57, has spent the pandemic coronavirus kept in a palace belonging to Scientology, West Sussex, England, where he was filming the seventh installment of the Mission Impossible when it was decreed the state of alarm. And seems to be happy with the county in the uk. So says The Sunday Mirrorwho says that the interpreter is in search of a house for the same area to settle down and spend long periods there after selling in 2016 your property in Beverly Hills. “You want to move to the United kingdom and has been looking at properties around Saint Hill Manor, to be closer to their religion,” says a source to the british newspaper, which adds that in recent times the actor has been busy more than ever with Scientology. “Tom is more active than ever with the organization. Its role is increasing”.

In the course of these months that the actor has been in the building, has had numerous meetings through the virtual platform Zoom in and out with other members of Scientology, and also with the rest of the team of the film, which already was stalled by the health crisis in the month of February, while the laminates in Venice. However, it was the middle of march, a few days before the closing of all frontiers, when the actor flew 11 hours from Florida to the Uk to be confined to West Sussex. The property is close to where he lives in London, his daughter Isabella, 27 years old, and the fruit of his marriage with Nicole Kidman. Cruise maintains a good relationship with the two children he adopted with actress, Beautiful, as they call it in the family, and Connor. Both were left with their father, when the actors are divorced and have practiced Scientology, with different degrees of involvement.

The palace of Saint Hill Manor, was purchased in 1959 by the founder of the Church of Scientology, L Ron Hubbard, has been recently renovated with a great work in which the organization has invested something more than 14 million euro. Among its services, and a large garden, the house also has a restaurant managed by one of the cooks that worked in the restaurant of the media and the award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay at the London.

A Cruise is associated with the Church of Scientology, from the beginning of the nineties, as a result of his union with his first wife, Mimi Rogers and, since then, has been one of the biggest defenders of this religion, which is considered to be a high charge. In fact, there are some that tells the story of the success of Tom Cruise and Scientology, as it is believed that the members of this organization have supported the economically and socially in the course of his long career. In the course of the years, also the relationship with the fervor of an actor to Scientology as the main reason for the failure of their marriage, with Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, with whom he had another daughter, Suri, is now 14 years old, and that there are very few pictures with the actor.