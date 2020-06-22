‘The Witcher’: Well, it will be the relationship between Geralt and Ciri in season 2 – News series

Netflix will resume the filming of the tv drama in the coming month of August.

The Witcher, the fiction based on the work of Andrzej Sapkowski starring Henry Cavill, will be resume filming in Augustalmost seven months after being suspended because of the coronovarius. For the moment, there are many unknowns about the upcoming season 2, however, his ‘showrunner’, Lauren S. Hissrich, has anticipated some details of one of the the frames of the most important of the new episodes.

One of the main cornerstones of the plot in this second installment, which will be available in Netflix- it will be the relationship between Geralt (Cavill) and Ciri (Freya Allan). The master and the apprentice. In the following chapters, the viewer will witness the formation of the young with their new mentor. A union for those who had not read the books or play the video games may seem rather unexpected at first.

What I think is really fun to Geralt and Ciri is that they are the family, the more unexpected you can imagine (Hissrich)

The producer and writer, argued that “one of the most fun things that we can explore in the second season how to change (Geralt and Ciri), and are separated from one another. At the end of the first season, is to have a good idea of who is Ciri, is to have a good idea of who Geralt is. And now we can put everything in a blender and see what happens when two completely different people need to be together thanks to the circumstances”. But, this union experience bad times:

There is always going to be nice. We will discuss. Will have to be fought. Will be two strangers who meet for the first time and says to them: “No, you’ll be together for always.” I think their growth together as father and daughter is one of my favorite parts of the series (Hissrich)

To Cavill, Allan and Anya Chalotra (Yennefera ) that they are going to combine the new characters in this second installment: Yasen Atour (Young Wallander) as Cöen, a warlock of importance in the trajectory of Ciri; Kim Bodnia (The Killing Of Eve) as VesemirAgnes Bjorn (Monster) as Vereena; Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert; Thue Ersted Rasmussen (the Fast and the Furious 9) as Eskel, among others.