‘The political’ (T2), a bright salad of tros – News Television and radio

The political (T2) ★★★★

Creators: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan

Address: Brad Falchuk, Tamra Davis, and other

Sharing: Ben Platt, Judith Light, Bette Midler, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Laura Dreyfuss

Country: United States

Platform: Netflix

Duration: From 28 to 50 min. (7 episodes)

Year: 2020

Genre: Satirical drama

PremiereJune 19, 2020

The first season of ‘the political’, the scene of the trabajólico Ryan Murphy (and his colleagues Falchuk and Brennan) on the obsession with power, he ended up with what seemed like the first chapter of the next. Three years after winning a first-choice, in violation of the law, and to suffer not one, but two assassination attempts, Payton Hobart (Ben Platthe was a student of the University of New York, without another dream to drown their sorrows every night in the piano bar.

At the end of the episode, most of his colleagues of the institute (Skye, McAfee, James, Astrid, and Alice) had met the surprise in his room to urge him to go back into battle. In particular, in order to compete for a place in the Senate from New York against the leader of the majority Dede Standish (Judith Light), that is to say, you know, the viewer, against the fierce head of cabinet Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler). The ever-elusive Astrid (Lucy Boynton) was a valuable information for use: Dede is involved in a secret wedding three-band eq.

The combat promised to be, above all, by the presence of Bette Midler, the industry has had a good role for centuries. If something to be applauded Murphy, is his eagerness to give actresses septuagenarias the chance to shine, to embody, not for the grandmothers of the charity, but women are more complex and still have the desire of the many types. Here we are again co-stars, so the explosive comic of the eighties, the “please, kill my wife!” and “Salad of ‘twins’.

In this case, you should say salad trios: ‘The political’ becomes, in its second season, a powerful vaudeville relationships overcrowded, secrets, and betrayals. That trio of Dede with her husband, the black (Joe Morton) and a young man (Teddy Sears); the newly formed, not without suspicion, Payton, the bride escape of Alice (Julia Shlaepfer) and Astrid, or the circle of hilarious friendship toxic that are McAfee (Laura Dreyfuss, who turns to gold, every line, every reaction), James (Theo Germaine) and the isle of Skye (Rahne Jones). There are more, but better not to ‘spoilear’ in excess.

If the first season started with a great strength, but has lost speed and efficiency in its (almost) conclusion, this new version is agile and fun from beginning to end. The creators of fun with the the hot issues of political and public (the environment, the culture of cancellation), at the same time, with the following facilities: almost every episode has a different duration, and point of view, you may end up with unexpected characters. The season passes as an exhalation, leaving behind a trail of laughter, the absurd, and traces of sincere emotion.



