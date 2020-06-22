The new Laboratory of Molecular Biology, Hospital Regional Coyhaique has been authorized by the ministry of health

Modern facilities are already in full transformation and will allow the analysis of the samples, PCR, hanta virus, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Coyhaique.- Then a white march, which meant to confirm the results of the samples with the Institute of Public Health, is already operating to develop independent tests of PCR, a new Molecular Laboratory at the Regional Hospital of Coyhaique.

The news was given by Franklin Fournier, Assistant director of Care of the Health Service Aysén, which has investigated in detail the operation of the new plant, which is to increase the capacity of response to the likely increase in demand that you may have.

“We came to the resolution signed by the assistant Secretary of Networks of Care, which authorizes the operation of the laboratory installed in the HRC, which is tremendous news, because while there was some extension in time, in which we expected approved, however, it has been fast enough,” said the director of the health Network.

Jaime López Quintana, director of the Regional Hospital of Coyhaique, for his part, has emphasized that the Molecular Biology Laboratory at the main hospital campus, the regional will be a part of the network of laboratories, Covid-19 of the country “This means that there are technical conditions to process the diagnosis of Covid-19 by PCR”.

The process of its implementation, the director noted that “it is a laboratory that has an investment, both on the part of the institution such as the Health Service, and also with the contribution of many actors who helped us with the kit and reagents that we need today for the treatment of these samples, among which the Organization of Cattle in the South, for example.”

At the time of making an assessment of the contribution which means that its implementation has shown that ”we are very proud of this laboratory, which not only serves to be able to process diagnostics Covid-19, but also for the process in a very short time, the analysis of the samples for the diagnosis of hantavirus, also respiratory syncytial virus. This, which previously required time-consuming processes of connection and derivation of our examinations at the Institute of Public Health in Santiago, the date, what can we do with an investment that meant the end of 125 million pesos, which we put at the disposal of the community and of the region of Aysen”.

In the same line, Dr. Carlos Mansilla, head of sub-department of diagnostic support and therapeutic Hospital Regional Coyhaique highlighted the genesis of how the need arose to implement this type of laboratory “was a request that was made in the month of march, by the Direction of the Hospital, to meet the requirements, both the Institute of Public Health, and also to inform the Directorate of Health Service of Aysén, the need to raise awareness of this lab, in our Hospital, because of the growing number that appeared at that time, the samples had to be treated.”

With regard to its operational phase and its scope of application, Marcelo Lazcano, a biochemist and head of the Laboratory of Molecular Biology at the Hospital Regional Coyhaique, has observed that “we do not take 120 samples, with the two rounds and in the future we look forward to a robot that has more processing capacity, which will contribute to a large extent, since it is possible that we will reach the 300 samples for each day of treatment, with which we are going to help a large portion of our population in the region of Aysen”.