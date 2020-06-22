The Day of the Father of the Kardashian! And held in networks

Kim Kardashian doesn’t give more love for her husband, Kanye West. And this time, he wanted all his followers to know what you think the rapper in his role as a father.

"Happy father's day to the best dad! Thank you for making our lives so fun! Is to give our children a life that is more incredible that it exists. I love you so much," wrote Kim next to a photo of the family, in his profile of Instagram.

Some messages come to this day. Kris Jenner has also shared a sweet publication dedicated to all the parents in your life.

“Happy father’s day to all the fathers, stepfathers, fathers, grandfathers, and father figures. How lucky we are to have these amazing fathers in our lives! Thanks for the teaching, the love and support to our children and grandchildren, and leading by example. ¡We love you!”, he wrote the mother of the Kardashian.

That accompanies the message, Kris Jenner she shared a collage of images with her daughters and their respective families: Kim Kardashian West together with her husband and their four children, his son Rob Kardashian and your daughter Dreamthe former of his daughter Khloe Kardashian dad and your nephew True, Tristan Thompson; Scott Disick posing with his three sons, who shares with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott next to your daughter that she has with Kylie Jenner.