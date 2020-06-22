The best series of the first half of 2020, according to Rolling Stone

The fiction british actor David Burd, a man so neurotic that lives in the suburbs, and who is convinced that he is destined to be one of the best rapper in the world. Miniseries of 10 episodes starring Lil Dicky, with the special guest Justin Bieber, Macklemore and Marshmello, among others.

Where to see her: Amazon.

Lily -an-engineer information technology – is convinced that the technology company for which he works, is responsible for the disappearance of her boyfriend, so she decides to investigate the development division of this. A miniseries of eight episodes starring Sonoya Mizuno and Nick Offerman.

Where to see her: Amazon.

Catherine the Great, reigned for 34 years in Russia. His youth, rise to power and organized the wedding with the Emperor Peter III, and the plot to try to assassinate him, are played by Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult for 10 episodes.

Where to see it: Apple TV+.

In 1940, the united States elected Charles Lindbergh as its president, who makes a pact with Adolf Hitler and anti-semitism begins to colonize north America. An alternative history told from the perspective of a jewish family in New Jersey.

Where to see it: HBO GO.

BoJack is a horse in a world where animals have human characteristics, which in the 90s was the protagonist of a popular series. With a house in Hollywood, and he lives with nostalgia to their years of glory, immersed in vices and depression. An animated series of problems, and not adults, who this year released his sixth season and the final.

Where to see: Netflix.

Follows the story of four vampires for hundreds of years were rommates and, therefore, have lived many adventures. The stories in the format of mockumentary, based on the tape of the 2014 directed by Taika Waititi.

Where to see her: Amazon.

Robin is the owner of a record store and is a fan of both the music and the pop culture. Their love won and lost, are interwoven with their knowledge of the music and the company of their friends. A reversal of the eponymous film in 2000, starring John Cusack.

Where to see her: Amazon.

Eleanor is dead, hit by a car, but “wakes up” the good place of The beyond. However, as we welcome you to the place, you realize that you have it confused with another person, because life was not that a behavior is good enough to be assigned to that destination. This 2020, the comedy debuted its fourth season.

Where to see: Netflix.

The streaming platform, which debuted at the end of 2019, has resulted in a wide range of new productions, one of them is Little Americaa dramedy starring a nigerian student who finds a connection with the customs cowgirls of Oklahoma.

Where to see it: Apple TV+.

Ramy is a muslim, the son of immigrants to the united States, who embarks on a spiritual journey between his identity as the roots of egyptian and its characteristics in the new generations. A series of two seasons starring Ramy Youssef, which also has the action of Mahershala Ali.

Where to view: Hulu.

Sam is a woman who has raised her own three daughters while trying to go forward with his career as a Hollywood actress. The daily struggle to have time for herself, without neglecting his daughters, gives as a result the anecdotes tragicómicas created by Louis C. K. and Pamela Adlon (Sam).

Where to see her: Amazon.

In Italy in the postwar period, two girls -Elena and Raffaella – they see their friendship in constant change passes through the changes of childhood and adolescence. An adaptation of the HBO series Novels Neapolitan the writer Elena Ferrante.

Where to see it: HBO GO.

Located in Ireland, the financial crisis in 2008, focuses on Marianne and’connell, which shows the romantic life and family of each. It is an adaptation of the novel by Sally Rooney. Daisy Edgar Jones and Paul Mescal are leading the deal.

Where to view: Hulu.

Jim Brockmire is recognized by the rapporteur of baseball, however, his personal and professional life turned upside down when he discovers that his wife has betrayed him on several occasions, and suffers from a crisis during one of the games that tells. 10 years later, he tries to rebuild his life in a small town working with a team from the minor leagues.

Where to see her: Amazon.

With five seasons released both in its original string -AMC -, as the streaming service Netflix, the spin-off of Breaking Bad was able to fly with its own wings. The history of the transformation of an innocent aspiring lawyer Jimmy McGuill the brilliant Saul Goodman, has won with his mix of humor, crime and drug trafficking in the Albuquerque area prior to the existence of Heinsenberg.

Where to see: Netflix.