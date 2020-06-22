The 2nd Skin Co., does not take part in the next runway in madrid

Madrid, 22 jun EFE].- The fashion catwalk in madrid lost in the official calendar of their September issue of one of one of the fashion brands most significant, The 2nd Skin Co, which has begun to be a part of it in the month of February 2015.

The creative duo formed by Juan Carlos Fernández and Antonio Burillo, the creative soul, The 2nd Skin Co., confirmed this morning that, since the times of “extraordinary” of the current, a consequence of the pandemic of COVID-19, will not be part of the official calendar of the next edition of the Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Madrid, which will take place between days 10 and 13 September.









The designs of the 2nd Skin Co. they have a certain value on the red carpet at the Spanish language, but also the u.s., where actresses such as Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, or Lily Collins have donned their designs.

The creators have stated in a press release, that they have a desire to express his “deep” concern for the open debate on the update of the current calendars of the fashion and international brands such as Armani, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent,” were put on the table.”

“We think this is the best time to start to think about the dates and the number of collections a year, in order to adapt the real-time processes of the sales campaign, presentation of the collections and their arrival in stores for the end customer”, have pointed out.

This year the catwalk of madrid will be developed in a format that is a hybrid of face-to-face and digital, a format that does not participate in The 2nd Skin Co. will present its new spring / summer collection, 2020-2021, the dates, as explained, will be announced later. EFE







