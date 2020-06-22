So look on Trump, Obama, Melania, and other politicians with sex change FaceApp

The application FaceApp is one of the most popular social network, as it shows how to see a person that, if I were of the opposite sex.
An exercise conducted by AP, Daily Mail and with the shared images on Twitter and Facebook shows how it could be the president Donald Trumpthe former vice president Joe Bidenthe former first lady Michelle Obamaas well as the first lady Melania Trumpthat seems to be also a “brother” of the Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth.
The use of the application started in 2017, but in recent times, there has been a resurgence of its popularity, but also warnings, such as people who you may be sharing your personal information, without you knowing it.
Yes, the fun is guaranteed.
Donald Trump
Fuck Donald Trump, who should be the next prez 🥴 #Trump #BlackLivesMatter #FaceApp pic.twitter.com/FjYqiBs3tm
— Kritik Sharma (@_devilnoob_) June 20, 2020
Melania Trump
Found the long-lost brother of @chrishemsworth and @LiamHemsworthMelania Trump! #FaceApp pic.twitter.com/KcAC3KTrMi
— Anonymous 🏴 (@Anonymo00263493) June 18, 2020
Joe Biden and Trump…
Biden against Trump! Who wore it best? #FaceApp pic.twitter.com/QHGvVOdhab
— John T Brito (@JayBizzles) 16 June 2020
Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris
Posted by Janush Smith Saturday, 20 June 2020
Jared Kushner
We use the face app on Jared Kushner look surprisingly like Ivana Trump pic.twitter.com/2imNhydfKk
— HyenaOfHollywood #MMXX #OX5034 (@goddamitman) September 27, 2017
Michelle Obama
#FaceApp Michelle Obama 🙀 pic.twitter.com/nO4LYbAjSe
— Mr. Max Liberal 🐍🗽📡 (@MrMaxLiberal) June 18, 2020
In social networks circulate images of other politicians less popular, including Alexandria OcasioCortez.