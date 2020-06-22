so is the Perricone diet, the your favorite

Probably the queen Letizia you are the only person that has not gained even a gram of fat during the confinement, and that is thanks to the sport and to a power supply very clean still sporting figure and look enviable, at the age of 47. What is your secret? The wife of Philip VI continues, for years, a strict diet that answers to the name Perricone.

A priori unknown to the general public, this method of power, followed by other well-known faces such as Julia Roberts and Miranda Kerr, not only helps to reduce the weight, but also gives vitality to the skin. It is a diet in which there is a series of foods that can not missfor its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-aging: Olive oil, Salmon, green leafy vegetables, red fruits, natural, dairy, oatmeal and chocolate in its pure form, among others.

This great variety of products may be necessary to add a series of guidelines known by all as drinking mineral water is constantly used, turn on the coffee and green tea avoid the consumption of sugar, soft drinks and alcohol, also, for the practice of sports on a daily basis.

Published ABC, menu of the day with the queen Letizia would be a breakfast omelette made with 3 eggs added to 200 g of oat flakes with red fruits and a glass of water. For the food: salmon, sardines, tuna… with the vegetables. The snack should consist of a yogurt, nuts or a piece of fruit. During the dinner at the fish with steamed vegetables and a recena with nuts or a piece of fruit.

The essential elements of this diet and allow you to make an infinite number of delicious combinations, and if applied to the letter, the results will be obvious in the first couple of weeks. Important! Before trying this or any other diet, it is important to consult a doctor or nutritionist that will give you the guidelines to follow for optimal results.