new Disney Plus

Frozen 2 not only was it one of the highest grossing films of 2019. But, in addition, is one of the most anticipated of the platform, the Disney Plus. Since last Friday the 19th of June we can already enjoy. But for those who want to learn more, this Friday previews Well beyond: making of Frozen 2.

This documentary series is divided in 6 chapters between 30 and 40 minutes. Begins a year before the premiere of the highly anticipated sequel from Walt Disney Animation Studios and follows all the team that is developing the film. By Jennifer Lee, film director, screenwriter, and creative director Frozen 2 to the technicians of the film, through the director, Chris Buck, producer Peter del Vecho and the actors Indina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), and Evan Rachel Wood (Iduna).

The new Disney animation

This documentary shows the ins and outs of the Disney studios. The challenges that you have faced to make Frozen 2that explains how to do the animation today.

In fact, in the first three chapters of one of the cheerleaders of the film explains that it is recorded, making the same gestures that Elsa in a part of Into the Unknown for the animation to stay as realistic as possible. The same cheerleader after she made something similar in the scene-video clip where Kristoff sings the ballad Lost in the Woods. But not only with the main character, but, in addition, has done the same thing with all of the reindeer that came out on the scene, those who sang and those who do not.

Behind the voices of success

In the course of these chapters also it is best known for the actors that have put the voice and the characters to life. In addition to explaining how they did their work (and the documentary itself), you see them get excited and enjoy.

There are two scenes that stand out above the rest. Once you have registered with the orchestra Into the Unknown and our entire team is excited to see how is the song. The other, when Kristen Bell is singing The Next Right Thing. This is a song with lot of feeling, because Anna has just lost Elsa, and Olaf, but can not stop crying as she would. You have to save Arendelle. Thank you for the documentary you can see how it was that the work and all the feeling that both the Bell and the team got to that was perfect.

If one is a follower of the Disney movie

of the whole of life, probably one of the things that we love are the songs. Frozen 2like its predecessor, is a musical.

The songs of both films were written and composed by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. And in the documentary you can see how they have been creating songsthe latest changes that have been made and how much they have appreciated your work.

In fact, in a meeting between the management and the lyricists, Lee invites the couple to do Show your car a song that seems more to say I’m at home. Kristen says that if they want a “boring” song I’m at homethey have, but that Show your car it is worth it. And, in fact, at the end of the letter it was as the couple had composed.

Frozen, a world of fantasy for the big boys

This documentary Frozen 2 it is more intended for adults and adolescents for those who love the animation for the little fans of the film.

It is like looking through a hole in the wall, in the last year of production, understanding what he wanted to say the address with the story of Elsa and Anna, and, above all, to give even more value to all of the animation work is behind a movie of this type.

But, also, to know the mode of work, Walt Disney Animation Studios, why not deny: we are all curious to know how they made the film of our childhood.