Neither the COVID-19 stopped at these characters who celebrates father’s day

Father’s day is one of the festivals more nostalgic and important of the year, but this is certainly different from that of other years, as it is celebrated in the middle of the quarantine by the health emergency arising from COVID-19. But neither the coronavirus has been an impediment to the various famous shows the love that you have for your children, and it is through the social network, which has shown how important fatherhood is for them, while others took the opportunity to congratulate their parents for the distance.

Salma Hayek, Vanessa Bryant, Alejandra Guzman, Erik Rubin, Eugenio ernesto derbez, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Ochmann, Billy Rovzar, Roberto Palazuelos, Marcus Ornellas, and also the Prince Charles, shared with the world their joy of being a parent and it has been assumed for their families. For this reason, here we show you some of the most exciting moments of the celebrities with their children, and for the others who have posted emotional compliments to their partners and parents.