Miley Cyrus, J Calvin, Justin Bieber and more, in a new festival of solidarity against the pandemic | Music

A couple of months ago, Global Citizen, next to Lady Gaga offered the largest online festival of solidarity in the fight against the global pandemic. But its effects are devastating in Europe, Asia and America, so that a new festival has taken on a life of. Global objective: “united for our future it will be held on the 27th of June, with the performance of Miley Cyrus, J Calvin, or Justin Bieberamong many others.

The goal is not only to raise funds to help the people most affected by the coronavirus Covid-19 but to get the commitment of all the governments of the planet to ensure the evidence, the measures of protection and future vaccines for the entire population of the world.

“Dear leaders of the world: The coronavirus affects all of us. Without respect for borders, the pandemic has shown how our world is interconnected, and the need to be united in our response. We are in this together, but the COVID-19 has especially affected the poorest and most vulnerable in the world. Our reaction should reflect this same inequality. Please work together to develop urgent tests, treatments and vaccines against the COVID-19, and make sure that they are available to all, in all parties, not only for the privileged few. As the virus is under control, I also ask you to deal with the serious impact on those who are most vulnerable: make sure that is not lost in the hands of this pandemic, the progress that we have seen in the fight against hunger, gender inequality, education and the climate crisis. For this, the international organisations leading the response to this pandemic by the WHO and the Gavi alliance, the Alliance of Vaccines and those who work to alleviate hunger, support of water and sanitation, and to ensure a quality education, they must have the full support of the governments of all the parties. Let us work together to rebuild a better future and more equitable. If we work together we can emerge from this crisis stronger, more united and more secure. United by our future,” explains the press release made public by the Citizens of the world to introduce this initiative.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson “The Rock”will be the presenter of the concert all over the world, in which artists of all types and in any condition to be hand-in-hand with cultural figures, comedians, world leaders and famous personalities in the field of science.

In the field of music, Global objective: “united for our future count the performance of Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Chloe x Halle, J Calvin, Yemi Alade and Christine and the Queens. To these we must add the occurrences of Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, David Beckham, Salma Hayek, Billy Porter, Diane Kruger, Antoni Porowski, Ken Jeong, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Olivia Colman.

The concert will be accompanied by a summit that has already confirmed the presence of the presidents of the Macron, von der Leyen, Ramaphosa and other characters such as Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, dr. Jeremy Farrar, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Global Citizen in addition, invites the citizens to participate not only as spectators, in this concert online, but to be an active part of the future of humanity. Between the people who sign up and perform actions, or the donations will be raffled several prizes, such as virtual meetings, with Adam Lambert, Chloe X Halle or Peter Hood, among others.

The concert Overall Objective: united for our future can be followed live through various channels of this organisation (Apple, Roku, Tide, Twitter, Twitch, Youtube,…in addition to the different means in each country.