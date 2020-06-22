It is moving to! Michelle Obama shares a tribute for father’s day

WASHINGTON (united States).- The former first lady of the us Michelle Obama has shared an emotional message to her husband, the former president Barack Obamathe purpose of the Father’s Day. As they usually do with any celebration or an important date, the former spouse of the presidential is dedicated to the emotional words, or praise, which quickly caught the attention of its million of followers on the social network.

This time, Obama has praised her husband for father’s day with the following words. “ Thank you for the way you love our girls and all the young people of this country, no matter who they are or where they come from “. The text, accompanied by a picture of Barack Obama hugs his daughters Malia and Sasha. Later on, he wrote: “we Feel your warmth and generosity today and every day. Happy father’s day, Barack!”.

The image, even if the old was very exciting for his followers. It seems to have been taken at least a decade, when Barack, 58 years of age, was elected representative for the first time in 2008. It seems Barack and laugh and together with Malia, who is now 21 years old. The other arm is wrapped around the shoulders of Sasha, now 19 years of age.

The publication has received more than 1.5 million “likes” in just a few hours of being in the social network Instagram. In addition, amounting to thousands of comments expressing affection for the former president. Among the comments expressed greetings, and even demonstrated lose. This is the last tribute made between one of the pairs the most popular that has passed through the White House.

At the beginning of the end of the week, Michelle Obama has recognized that parents all over the world in a publication as part of Footprints Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the education and health of adolescents. The former first lady has shared a video in which the founder of Footprints, Eric Mlambo, read a letter to his daughter about how she inspires your work for all young people.