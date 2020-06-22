I took the celery juice on an empty stomach to eliminate the acne and this happened

From time to time, and no-one can deny, there is a tendency to power. And I’m not talking about diets, but the ingredients we eat. Read gluten-free bread, almond milk, kombucha, and others. Among these trends, is drink juice of celery. I’m not a green, and fruit juice, but only celery juice on an empty stomach.

Celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Miranda Kerr, Naomi Campbell, Pharrell Williams, and even athletes such as Novak Djokovic, claim that the juice of celery has had beneficial effects on them. This given years ago. But celebrities have been motivated by this habit by Anthony William Medical Medium, the creator of this movement and “squeezing”.

“I also travel with my processor, not to lose my juice journal of celery” – Miranda Kerr.

We talk about the many effects on the celery. Williams, author of the book Doctor The Middle Of Celery, Juice Ofand many other about heal the liver with the diet and “juicing” are the reported benefits of how to relieve digestive problems, autoimmune diseases, psoriasis, acne, chronic fatigue syndromeacid reflux, strep bacteria, and improve the weight loss.

View this post on Instagram 12 REASONS TO DRINK JUICE OF CELERY _ 1. Reduces Inflammation Celery juice starves the unproductive bacteria and viruses that are behind the inflammation. _ 2. Supports Weight Loss Celery juice helps to cleanse and detoxify the liver, and a sluggish, toxic liver is behind the mystery weight gain. _ 3. It helps Digestion, Celery rejuvenates the levels of hydrochloric acid in the stomach to a better long-term digestion. _ 4. Reduce the Swelling Celery juice requires the liver to increase the production of bile and strengthens the stomach is the production of hydrochloric acid. Old not digested, the decomposition of proteins and rancid fats trapped at the bottom of the stomach and into the small intestine can therefore be divided, helping the swelling. _ 5. Helps Eczema & Psoriasis discover The cluster salts of celery juice break down the cell membranes of the pathogens responsible for eczema, at the end to kill, and to destroy them. _ 6. Fights Infections Celery juice improves the entire body’s immune system. White blood cells absorb the sodium salts clusters of celery juice through the cellular structure, and then uses them as an offense mechanism, not only a defense mechanism. _ 7. It helps to Prevent a UTI the juice of Celery is an antiseptic streptococcus bacteria, which is the true unknown cause of Urinary Tract Infections. _ 8. The healing Of Acne Celery juice is unknown sodium cluster salts are toxic to bacteria, including streptococcus in the liver and the lymphatic system, which is the true cause of acne. _ 9. Prevents High Blood Pressure Celery helps to stabilize the blood pressure with the cleansing of the liver Liver of the Barrel (see Liver Rescue for more info), which leads to healthier blood which can be easily pumped from the heart. _ 10. It helps to Lower High Cholesterol Celery helps cleanse and strengthen the liver, and the breaks are not digested by the decomposition of proteins and fats, which contribute to a sluggish liver, which is behind the high cholesterol. _ 11. Helps Prevent the formation of Ulcers Celery helps to destroy the bacteria responsible for ulcers. _ 12. Protects the Health of the Liver, The liver”s individual immune system is based on the most recent sodium salts clusters inside of the celery. _ #medicalmedium #celeryjuice A post shared by Doctors and Medium-sized® (@medicalmedium) on May 13, 2020 at 1:51pm PDT

Personally, he had heard of people that spoke the wonders of drinking the juice of celery. Swore that is the best thing that has happened to them, even to recover from Lyme disease. In addition to relieving acnesomething that I was looking for. So I started take on an empty stomach every morning. Without lack. Must be done in a food processor. But the most ideal is a centrifuge of the type “cold”.

Advantages

What has become the ritual of every morning and I swear I don’t taste bad. Up to now I have taken for more than two monthswith some interruptions, from the second month, and that to him I feel a relief. Before continually had outbreaks of papules and many black spots. Not any more.

I can say that when I first started to take the juice of the fruit, and has eliminated my tendency to acne. Since I do not have these outbreaks, without control, nor the irritation which he had in cheek and like anyone, I would be frustrated. Before you start to take it from when I had my skin care routine. It consists of: cleanser, toner, moisturizer, serum, eye and obvious, blocker. But certainly my skin has improved after I took the juice on an empty stomach with constancy.

Other advantages that I noticed was inflammation. I used to suffer a lot from gastritis and colitis, and I have stopped having since I started this new habit each morning. I do not feel heaviness or irritation, and I’ve noticed that helps me to maintain my weight. Of course, nothing miraculous. It is not a remedy to cure all illsneither will be instant. It is consistency and balance, because everything that we do must be accompanied by a healthy diet.

How do you take it?

This habit is like exercising. If we want to continue to eat the same thing, we will ever see the results of these crunches and squats. There is that nourishing for the inside and for me, drinking the juice of celery is a great start.

This “elixir”, as some call it, should be undertaken in terms of the food processor. Already that after the oxidation it loses its properties, such as fruit juices. If you have a cold press to make the juice, you can save it for days. If not, take it at the same time, and remember, always on an empty stomach.

For more tips on how to do this and make Goop has many tips. But it is also the guide of Anthony Williams from the Medical Support.